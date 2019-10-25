Park Circle has grown into one of the most popular places in the region as empty lots have been filled with new apartments and booming businesses.

But as new development goes up in this rapidly changing North Charleston area, some are raising concerns about the growth's impact on the environment, particularly Noisette Creek.

These concerns were highlighted recently when the city's Planning Commission recommended denial for a rezoning to allow dense development near the creek.

Engineers for a 27-unit townhouse development at 4275 O'Hear Ave. asked that the parcel be rezoned from single-family and multi-family residential to a planned development. The commission recommended denial after city staff noted that lot subdivision would take place on a 14-foot right-of-way, which doesn't meet the city's development standards.

Additionally, the project known as O'Hear Townhomes calls for rock gardens as its main source of storm water retention, as opposed to riparian buffers, which help filter runoff and protect shellfish in the creek, staff said.

"It seems like a pretty low bar for environmental stewardship," said city planner Charles Drayton.

The rezoning request will go before City Council for a final decision, but land has already been cleared on a three-acre parcel between O'Hear Avenue and Noisette Creek. It already has received variances from the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.

But the recent rezoning request gave city staff the chance to raise awareness about environmental protections.

“The cat is already out of the bag," Drayton said. "This just gave us an opportunity to highlight some of the negatives of the development."

Drayton said the issue also showed the city what tools it may need to promote conservation, such as requiring green roofs, which help hold and filter stormwater.

North Charleston City Councilman Bob King, whose district includes the proposed project, cited his support for the development because it's an affordable, multifamily option that won't be built in between single-family homes.

He said the townhomes will be priced at less than $200,000 apiece, giving residents an affordable option in a community seeing steadily rising home prices.

Representatives with Earthsource Engineering, the applicant for the project, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

The site planners coordinated with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the city to provide several water-quality retention practices that are mindful of the shellfish sensitive area, according to engineering documents submitted to the city.

Meanwhile, the city has tried to protect the area by using county greenbelt funds to buy acres along Noisette and Filbin creeks. The city is also seeking a national grant to conduct a study on ways to improve water quality for fish and wildlife, Drayton said.

However, the city voted earlier this year to sell some of its property on Rome Lane, originally purchased with Greenbelt funds, to a private developer.

Pointing out North Charleston's efforts to establish riparian buffers along the creek, the Coastal Conservation League said the city has done a good job at helping to protect the environment.

Jason Crowley, the league's communities and transportation program director, said moving forward, the city should work to focus growth more toward higher-ground areas, such as near Rivers Avenue, while protecting areas near inland creeks.