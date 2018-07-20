Thunderstorms dropped up to a half foot of rain Friday in the Charleston area, inundating thoroughfares, flooding cars and wreaking havoc on morning traffic.
Though the rain had tapered off, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning through 1 p.m. for eastern Charleston County, from downtown Charleston to McClellanville.
It's a scene that has become common in the low-lying Holy City amid years-long efforts and millions of dollars already spent to fix the problem. City officials have acknowledged that more improvements are needed, but some residents continued Friday to express gripes about a problem that they think has worsened with each storm.
The floodwaters submerged Septima P. Clark Parkway, prompting authorities to shut down the crucial east-west link across the Charleston peninsula. By noon, it was still closed between Lockwood Drive and Coming Street. Widely known as the Crosstown, the road has benefited from a drainage project that has staved off the sort of flooding that had been so common during summertime storms.
But major weather events in recent years, including the October 2015 floods, still have caused headaches there. City officials called Friday's downpour "extreme."
Motorists came to halt on the parkway. Commuters in suits and hospital scrubs peered out from their cars and stood on their floorboards to survey the scene while avoiding the knee-deep water. Many had to wait for the floodwaters to subside before they could resume their journeys.
Water seeped under nearby homes and lapped onto front doorsteps.
Not far away on Charleston's East Side, a woman emerged from her home, finding herself surrounded by floodwater. Officials have touted ongoing efforts to improve runoff and remove the stormwater with pumps in parts of the city.
But the woman said her neighborhood still floods, and she wasn't pleased.
"Something's got to be done," Chanta Davis said, feeling trapped. "It's flooding like this, and we're the No. 1 city? That's not a good look."
Forecasters had anticipated Friday's slow-moving rainstorms, and more are likely over the coming week. A warm, humid air mass to the north and another to the south are fueling pop-up thunderstorms that creep along at a snail's pace and dump massive amounts of rain. The risk of rainfall will remain elevated for at least another week, meteorologists said, with at least a 50 percent chance every day.
Four to 6 inches fell Friday over a swath from West Ashley to downtown Charleston, the Weather Service said. Observers also reported a half foot of rain on Daniel Island, where cars were stranded on Seven Farms Drive.
Flooding prompted the closure of the Charleston County Public Library's branch in West Ashley.
Vehicles were inundated on portions of upper King Street, where employees at James Simons Elementary School reported flooding unlike anything they had seen there before. Water leaked into a home on Nassau Street, where waist-deep flooding was reported to the Weather Service.
Cars also were under water on North Charleston's south end.
If possible, motorists are asked to delay their travel into downtown Charleston this morning due to flooded streets. Updates will be given as soon as possible.#chsnews #scnews #chstrfc— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 20, 2018
Along with the flood warning for the coastal stretch of eastern Charleston County, an advisory had been issued for neighborhoods around Church Creek in West Ashley.
At the height of the storm, the Charleston Police Department urged travelers to delay their treks to the downtown area. Commuters from West Ashley and North Charleston reported two-hour journeys that normally take 20 minutes.
Some West Ashley residents didn't make it. Many were forced to park, get out and walk the rest of the way to their destinations.
Motorists trying to reach the downtown area from West Ashley were being sent back to where they came from, and eastbound traffic on Interstate 26 was pushed through a U-turn that took drivers back to the interstate.
In a statement, Charleston officials called the storm an "extreme flash flood." They were coordinating with a towing contractor to remove flooded cars from roads, they said. All public works crews set out into the field, clearing drains and sidewalks in hopes to hastening the water's retreat.
But vehicles had already gotten stuck in downtown floodwaters on Morrison Drive and East Bay Street, one of the areas where officials had touted drainage improvements. Forecasters said elevated tides inhibited runoff of heavy rain and caused flooding in other poor drainage areas such as the Charleston City Market.
Through Friday's wet weather unleashed significant disruption, scientists say such events are rain-soaked reminders about the impacts of a warming planet.
Warmer air holds more moisture. When water vapor condenses and falls as rain, it releases energy in the form of heat. This adds even more fuel to storms, creating the kinds of torrents we saw Friday and other recent rain bombs. In fact, a recent study revealed that the Southeast already has experienced a 27 percent increase in the number of downpours since 1958.