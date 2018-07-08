Swimming, running and bicycling are all on tap for later this month when Charleston County puts on its first-ever youth triathlon.
A group of fitness enthusiasts from Palmetto TRibe in Mount Pleasant and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission organized the event, which is scheduled for July 28 at the James Island County Park.
Kids ages 7 to 14 can participate, with different levels of competition for each age of the four age groups: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
Allison Foster, a fitness and wellness manager with the recreation commission, said the youth event will be similar to the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series they have for adults.
“The benefits of increasing physical activity run deep. It dovetails with higher self-esteem, self-discipline, confidence, team and leadership skills,” she said.
Competitors will start out with a 7:15 a.m. open-water swim in the park lake. That leg will be monitored by lifeguards and safety coaches. Kids 7 to 10 will have a 100-yard swim, and the 11 to 14 age group will swim 200 yards.
From there, the younger group will bike 1½ miles and run another mile. The older group will bike three miles and run two.
“The event furthers our goals to create a culture that encourages youth to become more active in a fun, welcoming environment,” Foster said.
Medals will be awarded to everyone who completes the race. And the top three competitors in each of the four age groups will receive an additional award.
Palmetto TRibe founder Shana Fitch said the event includes activities that most kids already enjoy.
“We find in our training programs that it’s a natural progression for them to put the three sports together in triathlon training for an awesome practice and race experience,” she said.
Registration for the event is $45. For more information or to register, go to charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-795-4386.
To help swimmers become familiar with the lake before the contest, Palmetto TRibe will have a clinic on July 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. for an additional fee. More details on that are available on the website.