North Charleston police are investigating two unrelated shootings over the weekend during which two men were killed.
On Saturday just after 5 p.m., police were called to the area Burton Lane for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officers observed shell casings in the roadway, North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Shortly thereafter, the officers were told by dispatch that an individual suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off at Roper Hospital. The man, later identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Aldean Wright, 27, died of his injuries.
Police said they are investigating and have not described what they believe to be the circumstances behind the shooting.
Then, in the early morning hours Sunday during a separate incident, another man was shot and killed after a reported home invasion in a residence on Salamander Road. North Charleston police said, around 1 a.m., two or three men entered a home on Salamander Road with several people inside. A fight broke out, and a man was shot, police said.
That man was later identified as Harold Hutzler, a 54-year-old from North Charleston, by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
With these most recent fatal shootings, North Charleston has experienced 12 homicides so far in 2018 while the tri-county area has had 35, according to The Post and Courier homicide database.