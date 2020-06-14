In the SC capital, thousands march for justice and black lives. 'It's all about our people.'

COLUMBIA — Organizers of one of the capital city's largest demonstrations in recent memory said their gathering Sunday would not just be a protest of police brutality, but a promotion of black excellence.

Thousands showed. Fronted by a group named for the Million Man March of the 1990s, black men in suits on a sweltering afternoon led their own march, nearly 2 miles, from a downtown Columbia park to the South Carolina Statehouse.

The crowd was filled with young adults, mostly black. They were flanked by the old and the white; toddlers who raised fists on their fathers' shoulders; black female singers and artists; local police and politicians.

On the Statehouse steps, they later called for reforms to the country's unequal systems for voting, policing and incarceration.

But during the daylong demonstration, the weight of those matters did not detract from what was also a deep and, at times, joyous celebration of black lives.

The Columbia marchers, led by an 18-wheeler with a DJ spinning from the flat bed, danced their way through city streets, singing along to Kendrick Lamar, Common and Childish Gambino.

Later on, at the Statehouse, a large crowd line danced to Beyonce. Speakers prayed, performed original music and spit slam poetry.

They quoted scripture, but also Ida B. Wells; one performer invoked Billie Holiday, another selected the rapper Lil Baby.

Sunday was a day short of three weeks since Minnesota police killed George Floyd, the incident that touched off protests against police brutality around the country. Four officers there face charges.

In South Carolina, the occasions have largely been peaceful, marked by organized marches to the governor's mansion and demonstrations in Charleston's Marion Square.

Sunday's march in Columbia was one of several protests in South Carolina. Two others, one of which involved a verbal confrontation with opponents carrying the Confederate flag, were held in Charleston.

About four dozen protesters took to the Charleston Battery to honor the victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME shooting. While there, they shouted across the street, where a handful of supporters waved Confederate flags at the Confederate Defenders of Charleston memorial.

“These flags do not represent our country and our community,” said Aaron Comstock, leader of Uplift Charleston and organizer of the protest.

One of the Confederate flag supporters was heard several times saying, “Where would African Americans be without slavery?”

The man, Barney Mazursky, told the protesters they should vote if they wanted to change things.

On the city's East Side, families marched from playground to playground to focus on the racial disparities that black children face in school and juvenile detention centers.

"I just remember how hard it was for me to advocate for my child," Eastside Community Development Corp. President Latonya Gamble said. "(Unfair discipline in schools) is the start of it, they've got their first taste in jail. Our kids are getting records ... that follow them for the rest of their lives."

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard and Rev. Eric Manning spoke at the end of the rally, calling on city leaders to remove the Charleston monuments and names that honor Confederate leaders from public places.

"Thank you, George Floyd," Gamble said. "You gave us courage."

Sunday's events were mostly peaceful and uplifting. But during some nights of unrest earlier on, some among the crowds of protesters also smashed windows on King Street and burned cop cars in Columbia.

Organizers of Sunday's march in the capital city said they were dismayed by media coverage of those events, which they said unfairly cast protesters as unruly or collectively bent on destruction.

They sought to project a different narrative.

That began prior to the march Sunday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. park, in one of Columbia's historically African American neighborhoods.

The group that organized the event, The Million Man March of SC, introduced the crowd to Ija Charles.

The 23-year-old Columbia artist displayed her most recent work — a painting of Floyd with his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, on his shoulders.

Floyd shared a likeness with his longtime friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who recently hoisted Gianna Floyd in the air, while she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Charles recreated that scene, this time with Gianna and her dad. George Floyd deserved to share that moment with his daughter, Charles said.

"It was a sacrifice he didn't want to make, but he ended up having to make," Charles said.

Charles, a self-taught artist, said the Floyd family purchased the painting. She planned to mail the work to the family on Monday, after gathering signatures and words of support from those at Sunday's march.

One of the messages read, "Change is here and isn't going anywhere."

Marchers lined up in rows of 10 and set out from the park a little after noon.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin were among those who flanked the men in suits near the front. Columbia police cleared the roads.

That included Gervais Street, a major thoroughfare that runs perpendicular to the Statehouse, and Harden Street in the heart of the Five Points district. By the time the group reached the north end of the district, the crowd stretched a quarter-mile and was thousands deep.

Ray Montana was among those at the front of the pack. He tied red and black bandannas to the tip of a staff that another organizer held high in the air as he marched.

About halfway through the march, the DJ played 2pac's "Changes," with the chorus, "That's just the way it is. Things will never be the same."

Montana, a 49-year-old native of Augusta, pounded his chest and cried out to the sky. He said he is a relative of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Georgia man gunned down in February while jogging through a neighborhood.

“It’s about our people,” Montana said.

Marchers arrived at the Statehouse a little after 1 p.m.

Another crowd of hundreds were there to greet them. Volunteers set up tents for shade, snacks and cold water. One booth had stacks of voter registration forms.

Nearby, as the marchers arrived, 54-year-old Columbia resident Herbert Smith stood on the sidewalk cheering. He was heartened by the diversity of ages in the crowd, and said today's movement is worthy of the civil right marches of the 1960s.

He pointed to the front line of the group's lead organizers. That included local residents Leo Jones, Aisa Blue and Eddie Eades. All are under 34 years old.

“Young people, ya’ll are the difference!” Smith yelled.

Fleming Smith and Sara Coello contributed to this report.