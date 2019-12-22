A North Charleston personal-injury lawyer who claims to wage war with insurance companies wound up spending a lot of time battling another foe in court — his own son.
George Sink — whose ubiquitous television commercials urge potential clients to dial "all nines" to reach his law firm — brought a trademark lawsuit against his offspring, George Sink Jr., for using his birth name to market his own fledgling practice called George Sink II Law Firm.
The elder Sink claimed his son was trying to piggyback on the millions of dollars he spends each year on television commercials and other advertisements. He asked a judge to force his son to stop using the Sink moniker in his law firm's title, saying it infringes on the trademarked name he obtained years ago.
A judge agreed and issued a preliminary injunction. Sink Jr. initially appealed the ruling, but withdrew the appeal when both sides managed to settle their differences just a week before Christmas.
In a cheeky ruling, the judge who issued the injunction rejected all seven arguments the younger Sink made during his court hearing, saying: "If the court were to issue its order in German, the bottom line would be 'Nein, nein, nein, nein, nein, nein, nein.' "
In other words: all neins.