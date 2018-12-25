MOUNT PLEASANT — New construction can increase flooding on neighboring properties if not done properly, and South Carolina's fourth-largest city might increase a home-construction fee ninefold in order to step up inspections to prevent such problems.
The change, if approved by Town Council in early 2019, would add $200 to the cost of building a single-family home. That would come on top of recent regulations also aimed at regulating stormwater, as well as a dramatic increase in construction impact fees that also raised the cost of construction.
"We've had instances where the housing goes up and then the complaints come in because stormwater is going into neighboring properties," councilman Bob Brimmer said at a discussion on the proposed rule change in December.
The council is expected to decide on the proposed fee increase and related rule changes at a Jan. 8 meeting.
The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System fee could increase from the current $25 per home to $225, and the town's building regulations could be changed to add "new procedures and guidelines ensuring the protection of property from unmanaged stormwater and construction site sediment while minimizing impacts to existing trees and buffers," according to a town staff summary.
That summary lays out many reasons why the town believes the changes are necessary.
"This is in response to repeated complaints and visual observations by inspectors and staff where builders have not maintained erosion control, haphazardly graded lots, added excessive fill that is out of character with the surrounding lots, not considered the direction of runoff from the lot after development, changed the natural stormwater flow direction, failed to restore or even neglected to include tree protection barricades, and given very little thought to managing the site around the building during the construction process," the summary said.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said that partly due to heightened concerns, the inspection process has grown more complicated. And that takes more staff time and more money.
"It's become a bear," he told council members.
Under the proposed rule changes, an inspection of building lot preparation would take place before a building permit is issued. Currently, inspections don't take place until after a foundation has been installed and the drainage pattern for the property has already been established.
In the meantime, flooding complaints in the Old Village area prompted the town to conduct a $100,000 study, which recommended $25 million of work to address flooding.
The area is the oldest part of Mount Pleasant but with property values soaring there some developers have purchased small homes in the Old Village, torn them down and built larger homes in their place. Residents have complained that in some cases flooding increased as a result.