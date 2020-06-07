In SC's capital, protests over George Floyd's death enter 9th day

COLUMBIA — A kind note from a stranger has kept Bob Thomas coming back to the Statehouse daily to peacefully protest and seek equality for all.

Thomas, who is homeless, said when he joined demonstrators Monday seeking justice for George Floyd, he expected his participation to be a one-time thing, until a young girl handed him a hand-written note.

"Dear stranger, we want you to know you're special, you're important and you're loved," it said.

The 68-year-old former truck driver has returned since, joining those in Columbia protesting the Memorial Day death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as a white Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Thomas has divided his time handing out bottled water in the searing sun and holding signs asking for equality.

On Sunday, as protests in South Carolina entered their ninth day, he was among about 100 people gathered at the Statehouse — small compared to previous demonstrations.

Protesters chanted “Let us up, let us live, let us breathe” and “Enough is enough!” Several people driving by blared their horns or stuck a fist out the window in support.

"I come out here because of this little girl," said Thomas, who hopes to see her again and thank her.

Thomas, wearing an "I can't breathe" shirt another stranger gave him, said he's glad the violence of last weekend hasn't returned.

"A peaceful protest is better than a violent one. This way, they remember the message is about peace," he said. "People are trying to stick together and help each other."

On Friday, demonstrators started at the Governor's Mansion, where organizers shouted their demands, before marching to the Statehouse. Their list includes not using federal grant money to militarize police departments, longer training stints in police academies, and calling for public release of police body camera footage.

Outside the Statehouse on Sunday, Cassidy Jones said she wants to see more law enforcement training and clearer use-of-force guidelines within agencies.

“If we saw more training and less deadly force, that would be a start. Because we’ve seen that rubber bullets have proven quite effective, so in my mind real bullets aren’t needed,” said the 20-year-old Columbia resident.

It was her first day participating in the protests sparked worldwide since Floyd's death. She said she hopes elected officials have taken note of the ongoing demonstrations and realize reforms are necessary.

"I think it’s opening their eyes to the point where they know they need to listen,” Jones said.

Nearby, Dianne Rushing of Columbia said she’s glad state lawmakers are pushing for a package of law enforcement reforms, but she wants the dialogue between people of different races and backgrounds to continue.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus outlined three top priorities: fully funding a 2015 state law calling for all officers to wear body cameras, passing a long-stalled bill to increase punishment for hate crimes and reviewing use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement officers in the state.

“Legislation isn’t just the answer. It’s awareness that everything isn’t the same for everyone," Rushing said. "I think the whole country is learning to see that.”

Around the country, some activists' demands include defunding and disbanding police departments. On Saturday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told protesters gathered outside his home he didn’t support the "full abolition" of the police department. Protesters then ordered him to leave, and he did.

Demands listed on one flier handed out Friday in Columbia, which says it comes from the Party for Socialism and Liberation — separate from protest organizers — include redirecting all money for Columbia's police toward public housing, transportation and other public projects; as well as freeing everyone imprisoned.

Lawmakers in conservative South Carolina almost certainly would not even consider requests to defund police and end incarceration.

At the Statehouse on Sunday, Kanika Ajanaku, of Columbia, said she’d like to see a portion of law enforcement funding diverted to mental health services.

"Not necessarily a total defunding, but a significant defunding across the country, because there are so many social issues the police respond to that they’re just not prepared for,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.