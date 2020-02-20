In SC courts, all debt collectors need to win powerful judgments is their word

South Carolina courts regularly grant debt collectors profound power over borrowers’ finances without requiring them to produce a shred of evidence, awarding millions of dollars in judgments based on the companies’ word alone.
In all but a few corners of the state’s court system, debt collectors can win judgments with nothing more than a sworn statement known as an affidavit, testifying that they own someone’s account and saying how much they are owed.
The debt collectors, not the courts, dictate what evidence it takes to prove a case in most parts of the state. Some file reams of paper. Some file indecipherable readouts from databases of debt. Some file nothing more than a generic sworn statement on forms that are repeated in hundreds of lawsuits.
They often lead to the same result. If borrowers don’t challenge their lawsuits, most judges do not ask debt collectors to produce their payment records, break down their math or prove they own the accounts, which often started as credit cards, personal loans or student debt.
In a first-of-its-kind review of state court records, The Post and Courier identified nearly 500 cases decided in 2019 in which debt collectors won based on an affidavit alone. The judgments they obtained totaled more than $6.2 million, the newspaper found.
They came from all around South Carolina, with debts from several facets of the financial industry.
They include a woman in Darlington whose David's Bridal credit card became a $2,216 judgment, a woman in Clemson who took out a loan online and lost a judgment worth more than $19,000, and a husband and wife in Barnwell whose student loans became a judgment of over $103,000. From the limited evidence filed in the lawsuits against them, it’s impossible to know how much they originally borrowed or how the balance they owe was calculated.
In many cases, debt collection lawsuits offer exceedingly little information. In at least 100 cases that resulted in judgments, the companies did not even tell the court when the borrower stopped making payments, even though under state law creditors only have three years to sue.
A judgment can weigh on the borrower's financial life. Until they pay it off, they will be effectively unable to buy or sell a home. Judgments in South Carolina become liens on real estate, and they accumulate interest at nearly 10 percent a year.
Advocates for higher court standards say their goal isn't to give borrowers a free pass to walk away from their obligations. Instead, they are concerned about the lack of oversight in a legal process that wields major impacts on families' finances but rarely double-checks debt collectors' claims.
April Kuehnhoff, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, said the concern focuses on "what steps are being taken to make sure the right person is being contacted about the right account and ... that they are seeking to collect the right amount."
And while collections firms insist that their internal review processes are trustworthy, the state’s system provides few checks on the companies, some of which have previously been accused of “robosigning” legal documents. The courts largely rely on their accuracy when they grant the companies an interest in South Carolinians’ property.
Some judges have concluded that debt collectors are not doing enough to prove their cases, and they no longer accept the companies' word. To win a judgment in their courtrooms, the companies must show evidence that they own a debt or send a witness to South Carolina to testify in person.
The split among judges means that two people with identical accounts could wind up with wildly different outcomes just by living in different counties. A few miles can mean the difference between a legal anchor on their finances and a clean slate.
A financial anchor
Judgments give debt collectors newfound power, a set of rights that can force a debtor to the table.
It gives them the right to ask a court to seize property or garnish funds from their bank accounts, though debt collectors rarely do so because it is a time-intensive process.
Instead, they rely on a passive but powerful tool: Judgments place a legal hold on borrowers' property for a full decade, with a lien that can block a defendant from selling their home or refinancing their mortgage.
“It’s holding them hostage, one way or the other,” said Sue Berkowitz, director of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center.
It’s a power that many people say blindsided them, sending them scrambling to find money to pay. Pearl Hance of Hollywood says she and her husband drained much of the equity they had in their home to clear judgments tied to lines of credit. Rhoda Smith of Charleston says she borrowed from family to pay off hers.
Had Ebbie Abraham realized his home was on the line, he says, he’d have fought the lawsuit filed last year against him and his daughter Natasha. They were sued over student loans she took out more than a decade earlier.
When he was served with court papers from a company called Rock Creek Capital, he passed them on to her, figuring they were ultimately her loans.
Across the state, Rock Creek’s legal practices were being challenged. The company has been accused of waiting too long to sue and providing too little information to prove its case, allegations it denies. Those defenses have resulted in settlements for borrowers in some other cases and one attempt at a class-action lawsuit.
But the Abrahams did not respond. Ebbie Abraham says he learned about the consequences for his home months later, when a sheriff's deputy handed him papers listing the address of the home he and his wife own outside Florence.
The notice, which was provided to The Post and Courier, was printed on sheriff's department letterhead and written in all caps. Below their address, the deputy wrote that he had five days to make a payment. If not, the deputy wrote, in part, “I will proceed to sell the property.”
The papers gave a phone number to call with questions. Next to it, Ebbie wrote, "How did my home get attached to this?"
This is how: Natasha had gone to college 13 years earlier, and she'd borrowed money from a private lender to supplement her federal student loans. Ebbie only remembers co-signing the first one, for a few thousand dollars. Account records show his name was attached to two more, $16,000 in all.
A few years later, Natasha left school, and she moved back to Florence in the midst of the recession, working part time at Wal-Mart. Sometime around then, about a decade ago, she says she stopped making payments on the loans.
After three years, the Abrahams would have been protected from a lawsuit because the statute of limitations for debts would have been up. In eight states, the debt would have become untouchable; collectors would be unable to revive the statute of limitations or banned outright from seeking payments, according to the Center for Responsible Lending.
In South Carolina, a payment would restart the clock.
A few years ago, someone called Ebbie and implored him to "do the right thing," he recalled, urging him to help his daughter catch up on her loans. Ebbie made a $500 payment, he said.
Records provided to the family do not show when that payment was made. Even so, under South Carolina’s court rules, borrowers must appear in court to claim a debt is outside the statute of limitations; if they don’t, they effectively give up that defense.
The records also do not show who made the call. Records in the Abrahams’ case do not show their loans’ past owners, but court documents in other cases show that dozens of similar South Carolina student loans were packaged together and sold by their Columbia-based lender to another collections firm that, in turn, sold them to Rock Creek.
Rock Creek, a small firm operating out of a shared office space in Texas, sued the Abrahams last year.
It asked the court for more than $21,000 in damages, citing affidavits signed by the company’s manager, Chad Welch, who testified that he'd looked at the account records.
The lawsuit did not specify how much of its request was interest owed on the loans, or to what interest rate they had been subject.
Rock Creek’s attorney, Chad Echols, said the amount requested by the company was “accurate and owed.” Echols said the account had been reviewed properly before the lawsuit was filed and that the law firm that filed the case followed state rules.
The lawsuit did not include any of the underlying paperwork, not the loan agreement or the payment history or the lender's sale contract.
The court ruled for Rock Creek, putting a lien on the Abrahams' house for the next 10 years. Fearing for her parents' home, Natasha agreed to start making $200-a-month payments.
Had the Abrahams’ case landed before a different judge, it might have played out otherwise. A handful of the state’s courts would have demanded that the company submit more evidence before giving it a judgment, creating a split among judges.
The divide can be stark. Just look to the foothills.
Divided courts
Walhalla is the last town you pass before South Carolina’s rolling Upstate gives way to the Georgia mountains, a few thousand people clustered around a small downtown strip. Oconee County’s courthouse towers above its western edge, four stories tall.
It sat mostly empty one Tuesday afternoon in January as its circuit court convened to consider the cases of eight people who were sued over debts. A bailiff shouted their names to an empty hallway. None of them had shown up to defend themselves.
Had they lived one county over, that would be the end of the story, and the companies would have won. Most cases elsewhere don’t even result in an in-person hearing. If defendants don’t respond to a summons, a judgment will be entered against them. If they write back but don't attend their court date, the creditor wins.
In the eyes of the law, not responding to a lawsuit’s allegations is the same as admitting that they’re true.
People sued over debts in U.S. courts rarely respond. No one knows for certain why they don’t contest the lawsuits. Some borrowers say they figured they didn’t have a defense, others don’t understand the impact of a judgment, and more still don't recognize the company suing them, worrying that it might be a scam.
They hand easy victories to debt collectors who collectively spend billions of dollars each year to buy accounts that lenders have given up on. Debt buyers pay cents on the dollar for the right to pursue payment in full, in hopes that at least some borrowers will come up with the money.
The nation's largest debt buyers turn tens of millions in profits every year, according to their disclosures to investors. One of the largest, San Diego-based Encore Capital Group, says it collected more than $1.2 billion on American accounts in 2018; close to half was collected by the law firms it hires to file cases on its behalf.
When people in the state’s northwest corner don't respond to lawsuits, the court has imposed an extra step before granting judgments against them.
Judges here now require debt collectors to justify the judgments they request. And they have decided that a written statement from a debt collector’s employee declaring how much is due isn’t verification enough.
The judges want a detailed accounting of the amount due, but few debt collector affidavits include that level of detail. The affidavits are typically one- or two-page statements, a few paragraphs that state the amount owed, but not how that number was calculated. They are pre-written forms, signed under oath by the debt collectors’ employees, who are paid to review them in places like Minnesota, New Jersey and Texas.
Of the cases scheduled to come before the court that day, one was dropped days before the hearing. Another was settled. Decisions in four more were held back, in part because Judge R. Lawton McIntosh ruled that their affidavits didn’t include enough detail.
Just two resulted in judgments, when the creditors sent witnesses to court. Rock Creek won one of them when Welch, its manager, traveled from Texas and brought payment records.
Debt collectors' low success rate that day highlights how the industry banks on the courts to rubber-stamp judgments based on form statements. And it shows how judges here assess them by comparison.
“On rare, rare occasion will those have sufficient information," McIntosh said of the affidavits. "So they have to bring a witness. ... Lots of times those guys don’t have witnesses.”
But courts in most parts of the state don’t apply the same level of scrutiny, accepting affidavits even if they don’t include a breakdown of a borrower’s charges and payments or the interest that has accrued.
The Post and Courier analyzed court outcomes for seven companies that regularly file debt collections lawsuits without supporting documentation.
Those companies won judgments in 40 percent of their cases last year in the state’s 10th judicial circuit, which covers Anderson and Oconee counties. In the 13th circuit, which covers neighboring Greenville and Pickens counties, they won almost two-thirds of the time. The 5th circuit, which includes the state capital, Columbia, was even more generous: The companies won more than three-quarters of their cases there.
The gaping divide is cause for concern, said state Rep. Gary Clary, a former circuit court judge who now sits on the House Judiciary Committee. Clary says it’s “troubling” that judges aren’t asking for additional documentation. The split among them calls for the state’s chief justice to clarify how the courts should handle debt collection lawsuits, he maintains.
Chief Justice Donald Beatty did not respond to questions about the differing outcomes or how court rules apply to debt collection cases, which account for almost a fifth of all lawsuits filed in South Carolina’s civil courts.
“If it’s different in the 10th circuit than it is in a county in the 13th circuit, then we’ve got a problem,” Clary said. "I think that is something that truly needs to be addressed.”
Circuit courts across the state vary wildly when judging debt cases
The Post and Courier analyzed court outcomes for seven companies that regularly file debt collections lawsuits without supporting documentation.
Their success in winning court judgments varies widely across the state, from only 40 percent in Anderson and Oconee counties, to more than 75 percent around Columbia.
By comparison, courts issued judgments in all debt collection lawsuits at similar rates.
Swipe the map to change between data views.
Past concerns
Debt collectors’ affidavits have long been a target of legal challenges and government investigations, facing allegations that employees sign them based on a review of account documents that is cursory at best.
Just over a year ago, South Carolina and 41 other states ended an investigation into the affidavit-signing practices of Encore Capital Group, one of the nation’s largest debt buyers, and its subsidiary Midland Funding. Former Illinois attorney general Lisa Madigan, who led the investigation, described the company's practice as the “robosigning of inaccurate court documents.”
Encore, which spent $1.1 billion to buy $8.5 billion worth of defaulted debt in 2018, settled with the states and agreed to have its employees review each account more vigorously before signing an affidavit attesting to its details. The deal was signed at the end of 2018.
But in South Carolina, it’s all but impossible to track the company’s compliance.
The company does not include supporting documentation when it files lawsuits here, so the information in its affidavits cannot be double-checked in court records. A spokesman for South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the agreement doesn’t require the company to submit updates on its compliance.
In a statement, Midland's top attorney, Andrew Asch, said its affidavits are “drafted to meet or exceed the evidentiary standards for the states to which they apply,” and the company is willing to provide documentation to support its claims when it is required to do so.
Midland, which won 150 judgments based on affidavits alone last year, did not respond to questions about how long its employees spend reviewing each file.
Its system relies on form affidavits that change little between cases, which is common practice across the industry.
At Velocity Investments, affidavits are sometimes printed with the details of each account, with blanks for employees to fill in their names and titles.
At Jefferson Capital Systems, they are written vaguely, without specifying what kind of account the company is suing over, when it was opened or even who it was purchased from. They're written for men and women alike to testify that "(s)he is familiar" with the company's records.
Rock Creek uses a similar form. Those companies and Midland regularly file lawsuits without additional documentation, more than any other debt collectors in The Post and Courier's analysis.
Midland described its affidavit-review process as “best-in-class.” Velocity said its process is audited to ensure compliance with the law. And Rock Creek’s attorney says the company’s manager checks documents with the loan amount and identifying information like the borrower’s name, address and Social Security number to ensure the lawsuit’s details are accurate. Jefferson Capital could not be reached for comment.
Velocity and Rock Creek say they also send account documents to the attorneys who file lawsuits on their behalf. Midland declined to answer a question about the records it sends to law firms.
Clarkson and Hale, a Columbia-based law firm that files lawsuits on behalf of Midland, Rock Creek and Velocity, declined to comment on its litigation practices. Nelson Weston Jr., a Columbia attorney who files lawsuits for Jefferson Capital Systems, did not respond to requests for comment.
In most of the state, their affidavits led to the same result: judgments.
Inconsistent rules
When Mike Baxley held court, he held debt collectors to a simple rule: Every claim they made in an affidavit had to be backed up with account records.
Baxley, a former circuit court judge, heard cases in the Pee Dee during the Great Recession, in counties where the jobless rate was deep into double-digits. His docket swelled with collections lawsuits.
He noticed that few people responded to the lawsuits filed against them. So he began scrutinizing their cases more closely, asking collectors to provide more evidence before granting them judgments and pulling them in for hearings if something seemed off.
Baxley, who left the bench in 2014, was one of only a handful of South Carolina judges holding debt collectors to a higher standard.
His concerns during the recession coincided with alarms raised elsewhere in the country about how debt collection lawsuits playing out.
The Federal Trade Commission warned in 2010 that American courts had failed to protect borrowers in debt collection lawsuits, concluding that “the system for resolving consumer debts is broken.”
Around the same time, other states began mandating additional disclosures with debt lawsuits. At least 10 states have set a higher bar for debt collection cases, starting with North Carolina in 2009, according to the National Consumer Law Center.
Concerns about evidence in debt collection cases coincided with allegations of “robo-signed” documents in foreclosure lawsuits during the recession, when banks were accused of having employees sign affidavits with little to no review.
The higher standards for debt collection lawsuits elsewhere have cleared the way for additional scrutiny. Industry best practices say that collectors should not buy debt unless it’s backed by enough documentation to meet those states’ rules, said James Mastriani, president of the Receivables Management Association International, a debt collection trade group.
Mastriani, who is also president of the debt-buying company Velocity Investments, said that as a result, his company didn't mind higher standards.
Today, court records suggest that a handful of South Carolina judges continue to impose a stricter standard, but their requirements are not always stated formally, communicated instead through patterns in the cases they decide. Judges contacted by The Post and Courier did not respond to requests for comment on how they interpreted court rules.
The result is a statewide patchwork of informal evidence standards.
The differences between judges can be striking. Consider the case of a Summerville man who Velocity sued in 2018 over a loan he took out online. The man didn’t respond to the lawsuit, so the company asked for a judgment.
Its request landed before Judge Diane Goodstein, who rejected its request for a judgment of more than $10,000. She wrote a note to the company’s attorneys saying that while they had provided some documentation, they had produced “insufficient information.”
The attorneys resubmitted the same request, and Goodstein rejected it again, writing that “none of the requested documentation was provided.” When they submitted it a third time, she denied it yet again, writing, “Counsel still has not filed adequate documentation.”
A month later, the case came up for consideration once again, this time before a new judge.
It was approved. Court records don’t show that any additional evidence was filed.