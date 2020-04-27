In SC, affordable housing for adults with disabilities is scarce. Parents try to change that.

About four years ago, Natasha DeWitte felt herself panic when talking to her then-husband about what would happen to their daughter Nikki after they died.

Nikki has no siblings and all of their extended family is in Canada. And in Charleston County, the Mount Pleasant family couldn’t think of one place where an adult woman with autism could live on her own. With the global coronavirus pandemic threatening aging caregivers, it’s become even more of a topic of discussion.

So she and other mothers she met at Wando High School, like Timme Spanos and Renken Carlin, joined together to ease their anxiety through a nonprofit called Village Vision.

Their goal is to create a community where their children and other adults with intellectual disabilities could live independently.

“Every 25-year-old moves out, ours just need a little bit more help,” said Spanos, whose 19-year-old son Zachary also has autism spectrum disorder.

According to the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, there were 738 people with a disability who have aging caregivers in Charleston County in 2018. In all of South Carolina, there were more than 10,600.

There are institutions in the Palmetto State that can house and care for a person with a disability who requires more critical care needs. But for people with intellectual disabilities or higher-functioning disabilities, the options are negligible. Many of those individuals can live independently without the need of a caregiver to provide critical services.

South Carolina isn’t alone in this. According to the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, across the United States, families of a child with an intellectual disability have either had to place their child in an institution or group home where they may have limited control over their daily lives.

There are people with an intellectual disability who can maintain employment, qualify for an affordable housing voucher and live with a little support.

This is where Village Vision comes in. With enough funding, DeWitte said she believes that, one day, they can build a community.

They are looking for property ideally with 10 or more acres for the community. In the Charleston area, they’ve seen price tags of more than a $1 million for land.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, they were just about to ramp up their fundraising to get to their next step. Now they feel they must put that on hold.

“You can’t be asking people to write checks at this time,” DeWitte said.

Molly Smith is the chief operating officer and co-founder of Beyond BASIC, a program that helps adults with intellectual disabilities develop independent living skills. As she took a closer look at funding, she found nearly 300 grants that support services for the homeless in the greater Charleston area and more than 3,000 support services for children. Only 10 grants support adults with disabilities.

DeWitte predicts they probably won’t be able to really ramp up their fundraising until a year from now.

'At 21, he's thriving'

Before the pandemic, Zachary Spanos would spend some of his week at Tropical Smoothie Cafe working in food preparation. Nikki, after she graduated from Wando High School, got an internship with Embassy Suites.

Now, with Charleston seeing stay-at-home orders and the state encouraging social distancing, they’re having to remain in one place. And, according to their mothers, they’re adjusting well. Nikki is helping her mother more in the kitchen and Zachary is continuing his tradition of calling all of his friends and family.

“A lot of people tell me it brightens their day,” Timme Spanos said.

The whole experience has made them mindful of what to include in their own community when it's built. Renken Carlin, whose 21-year-old son Ryan has Down syndrome, said a lot of the programs Ryan would usually do during the week in person have moved to online. And Ryan loves it. He’s still able to connect with some of his friends and spend more time with his mother and brothers.

Carlin said she and Ryan even made time to do a session of Hip Hop Abs in the garage.

One thing the three parents are all collectively proud of are the small victories their children were able to accomplish. From Nikki and Zachary learning how to ride a bike, to Ryan going water skiing, the parents couldn’t be prouder of their children doing things they never thought they could do.

Carlin was encouraged by three different medical professionals to terminate her pregnancy when it was discovered that Ryan would have Down syndrome.

“At 21, he’s thriving,” she said.

The next step for them is to have their children in a situation where they could live independently around friends like any other person their age. To do that, parents with no background in community development or nonprofit fundraising feel they had to take the lead.

To help, they reached out to other people in South Carolina with some experience. Oak Tree Farm is an emerging affordable housing community in Myrtle Beach for people with intellectual disabilities. The development is being run by SOS Health Care Inc., a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities develop life skills.

Sarah Pope, the CEO of SOS, is one of many people working with the parents of Village Vision to develop their community. Oak Tree Farm is hoping to house 97 individuals when all of its construction is completed and funded.

There are 225 people on the community’s waiting list. Many of those individuals are parents from the Charleston area.

“We see that the need is just way more than we can provide for,” Pope said.

During the pandemic, private donations are down, but they are applying for a grant and are hoping to not have any delays in finishing Oak Tree Farm if they get it. Their land has already been purchased, they just need to finish the construction.

With Oak Tree Farm only being able to house so many adults, Pope knows another community has to be built. It’s why she is more than willing to provide the parents with advice on the mistakes they made developing their community. She understands the need, having raised children with autism herself.

“Most of us, as we get older and become adults, we start working, we think about where we want to live,” she said. “And these folks really don’t get to have that dream.”

HOA hurdles

Spanos said people get worried when they don’t get their call from Zachary. She said he is a funny guy who loves sports and games. He’s a very social person who sometimes needs a little push and has no problem pushing others.

He also celebrates every small victory with a lot of joy.

“He does a victory lap,” Spanos said “It makes us all giggle.”

Spanos knows he can thrive in a community. Because of this, she and the other Village Vision parents have also considered creating a group home.

An unexpected hurdle has been homeowners' associations.

“Due to a lack of knowledge, people initially fear group homes,” said Alan Rose, executive director of Community Options Summerville, a group-home facility for adults with a disability that requires critical care.

He is also a board member with Village Vision who gives supportive advice to the parents. Some people tend to look at group homes like Community Options as a business.

Spanos said they often run into HOA covenants that specify that they don’t want a group home in their neighborhood. But according to the Residential Living National Association, federal law prohibits an HOA from banning group homes for adults with disabilities.

The Fair Housing Act doesn’t allow for an HOA to have a policy that doesn’t allow a person with a disability to use a property based upon a disability. The Americans with Disabilities Act also prohibits discrimination around public accommodations and other arenas.

So the parents with Village Vision could fight it, but they understand.

“I think you could probably say 'group home' to anybody, whether they have a child with disabilities or not, and it’s not a pretty picture in your head,” Carlin said.

They also believe they are probably better off finding a large plot of land and developing a community instead of a group home. That way, they can house more adults and do more programs.

Spanos said getting proper zoning for a larger piece of land is also easier than doing it with a smaller space in a neighborhood. In the eyes of towns and counties, their community would be considered a special population. This is because in an emergency situation, their residents would have to be the first people evacuated.

Community of parents

The best comparison the mothers can think of for Village Vision is something similar to a retirement community like Bishop Gadsden.

There, residents don’t necessarily need constant critical care. They’re around other people of similar age and they pay for individual homes and apartments to live in the area. Help is there if they need it, but, in general, they are able to socialize and do small events.

DeWitte, Spanos and Carlin want that same experience for their children. The difference is their children don’t have a lifetime of retirement funds and they also can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars a month on rent.

If an adult with an intellectual disability is able to get a job, it is often similar to Zachary’s job at Tropical Smoothie or Nikki’s hospitality internship with Embassy Suites. So their community has to be affordable.

For Nikki, it took a lot for her to get where she is now. DeWitte said there was a time when she wasn’t even able to verbally communicate. But she taught herself to read.

Communication was difficult. She said Nikki would bang her head when she got frustrated.

She could read and get her needs met by reading labels DeWitte placed around the house, but she couldn’t say a single word until she was 4. After years of therapy, a back-and-forth conversation is still difficult, but Nikki can say enough to get her needs met.

DeWitte is hoping Nikki can get to a place where she feels comfortable being in an independent community and coming home to visit her. Now, they just have to build that community. And, with enough funding, she knows they can.

She's thankful for all of the parents like Spanos and Carlin she has met. Having parents who could relate to her situation and provide resources has been invaluable.

“I went into this blind,” she said. “I was lucky enough to have wonderful people that helped.”