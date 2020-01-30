COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court this week kicked a Richland County misdemeanor case back to a lower court to determine if a magistrate properly explained to a defendant his rights to legal counsel before sentencing him to serve 60 days in jail.

The decision Wednesday emphasized the constitutional protections that extend to the many defendants who appear without lawyers in the state’s magistrate’s courts, where most of the judges have never practiced law but are still allowed to impose thousands of dollars in fines or throw people in jail.

And it comes on the heels of a joint investigation in November by The Post and Courier and ProPublica that exposed magistrates across the state who committed serious legal errors or were accused of depriving defendants of their rights to counsel before jailing them.

This week's unanimous six-page ruling, written by Justice John Cannon Few, stressed that convictions in magistrate courtrooms are only valid after the accused waives his or her right to counsel and after the magistrate explains the risks of doing so.

The case in question concerned Richland County resident John Henry Dial, Jr., who was accused of assault and battery. The justices said they had no way of telling from the court record whether the magistrate had ensured Dial waived his rights to counsel before electing to represent himself. A jury convicted him at trial and he was sentenced to 60 days.

The court records were not detailed, Few wrote. Though Dial requested to represent himself, the case file “contains no evidence the magistrate explained to Dial the dangers of self representation," Few wrote, echoing the arguments of the lawyer Dial hired for his appeal.

The justices asked a Richland County Circuit Court judge to hold a hearing to determine if Dial “knowingly and intelligently” waived his right to counsel.

The decision did not name the magistrate who presided over Dial’s jury trial. Attempts to reach Dial on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Lawyers described the state Supreme Court’s edict as a rare acknowledgment of the legal rights of the often-overlooked defendants — many of whom are low-income — appearing before magistrates in misdemeanor courts.

“Often times these issues aren’t raised from the lower courts,” said Hugh Ryan, executive director of the S.C. Commission on Indigent Defense. “They took the opportunity, once it was raised, to say the Sixth Amendment does not stop in (felony) courts.”

Judge Danny Singleton, president of the South Carolina Summary Court Judges’ Association, said those constitutional rights should have already been clear to judges in misdemeanor courts.

“We are required to ensure that a defendant has an adequate opportunity to obtain counsel,” said Singleton, a Seneca municipal judge. “So, in short, this decision does not affect my court and shouldn’t affect any others as this has been a requirement already for some time.”

Concerns over magistrate’s legal qualifications, and the harm that can have on the people who appear in their courtrooms, were laid bare in The Post and Courier and ProPublica’s joint investigation.

Magistrate courtrooms, the busiest in the state, handle hundreds of thousands of misdemeanor cases and minor civil matters each year. But nearly three-quarters of these lower court judges preside without a law license. And prior to taking the bench, they undergo fewer hours of mandated training than South Carolina requires of its barbers, nail salon technicians and masseuses.

The newspaper investigation highlighted cases such as Sasha Darby in Lexington County. She accused Magistrate Rebecca Adams, who is not a lawyer, of depriving her rights to counsel and refusing to allow her to defend herself against misdemeanor assault charges.

Adams convicted Darby after an 11-minute bench trial. When the 26-year-old forklift driver couldn’t afford to pay her fines, Adams jailed her for 20 days. Darby lost her job and her home. Those allegations are now the subject of a pending federal lawsuit against Adams and Lexington County, filed by the ACLU.

That group’s legal director, Susan Dunn, said she sent this week’s Supreme Court’s decision to ACLU lawyers handling the case.

“It gives another lens through which to see the practices and procedures in Lexington,” Dunn said. “Not only are these plaintiffs calling into question these practices, this court decision clearly indicates how important the right to counsel is.”

The newspaper investigation was also the catalyst for a bill filed in December by Beaufort Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Among its provisions, the legislation would increase the required training hours for magistrates and increase the legal protections for the defendants who appear in their courtrooms.

The legislation, which would represent the most significant reforms to South Carolina’s judicial system in two decades, is still pending. Davis reviewed the state Supreme Court’s ruling this week and urged Conway Republican Sen. Luke Rankin, chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, to schedule a hearing on the bill.

“A case like this highlights that our Supreme Court is giving scrutiny to decisions made by magistrates and that some of these fundamental bedrock principles of criminal jurisprudence are something magistrates handle on a daily basis,” Davis said.