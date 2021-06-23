In quick turnaround, Summerville hires new town administrator

SUMMERVILLE — Lisa Wallace was approved to be the new Summerville town administrator following the weekend termination of Rebecca Vance.

During a special called meeting June 23, Town Council voted 5-1 to hire Wallace for the position. Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt was absent for the vote.

Councilman Bob Jackson was the only "nay" vote against both terminating Vance and hiring Wallace. He said his decision has nothing to do with him being against Wallace.

"I don't agree with the situation," he said. "I just believe Rebecca was doing a good job."

Wallace will start her new position duties on July 8 with an annual salary of $170,000.

Vance's contract with the town was terminated June 19 with officials citing management style differences for the termination. During the June 23 meeting, Jackson further clarified on what some of those differences were.

He said some of his fellow council members had issues with Vance being vocal about town decisions and ordinances. If she felt officials were potentially making the wrong decision, she spoke up about it, he said.

"She was not going to be intimidated," he said.

Jackson said there was also a lot of debate over the town's unified development ordinance. According to Jackson, Vance was very vocal during those conversations. The document consist of 300 pages of town development guidelines.

Officials have recently debated whether the guidelines were too restrictive and if they should be dropped. The town's planning commission is split on dropping the ordinance.

The guidelines took four years to develop and cost the town $250,000 to complete. It was approved in October 2019 prior to the town hiring Vance in January 2020.

On the day Vance's contract was terminated, Jackson said she was in Myrtle Beach being elected president of the South Carolina City and County Management Association. He said he was also uncomfortable ending her contract while a statewide entity was recognizing her work.

"The vote had nothing to do with Lisa," he said.

Mayor Ricky Waring declined to comment on the termination. But in a press release he said Wallace's previous work with the town gave him and the council a sense of familiarity.

"I'm proud to welcome her back to Summerville," he said in a release.

During the meeting, Councilman Terry Jenkins said Wallace was the town's first choice in 2020 when they were looking for a town administrator. She wasn't hired because she pulled her name from the running.

When Vance's termination was announced, he said Wallace reached out to Waring to learn more about the situation. It was during that conversation that he said Waring asked if she would be willing to accept the position and she said yes.

"That is why we are back here so quickly on this matter," Jenkins said.

He also said the council wasn't legally required to do a search for a new administrator.

Prior to serving as Myrtle Beach's current assistant city manager, Wallace spent 20 years working with Summerville.

"I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for this position and will work to maintain and improve the outstanding quality of life we have in Summerville," Wallace said in a release.

During her previous time with Summerville, she served as the town clerk, assistant town administrator, the director of administrative services and special assistant to the mayor.