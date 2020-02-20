In North Charleston's fast-changing Neck area, residents work to build better community

In North Charleston’s part of the Neck Area, residents and city officials are trying to strike a balance.

The signs of change are everywhere. A massive project along Interstate 26 to improve port access near Spruill Avenue and North Meeting Street is taking shape. Crime is down. Outsiders are moving in. Rents are rising.

Residents of the Neck’s four main neighborhoods — Union Heights, Windsor Place, Chicora-Cherokee and Accabee — say they’re happy about improvements to their quality of life. The area was once a hub of local commerce where freed slaves and their descendants put down roots and built communities away from the confines of Charleston.

But it began to decline by the end of the 20th century.

The final blow came when the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard closed for good in 1996. Jobs evaporated. Desperate residents moved to find new work. Some turned to crime.

Drug activity, prostitution and violent crime levels rose significantly.

Today, the Neck is starting to show the signs of a renaissance, but residents worry about rising home prices and other costs of living. They see what’s happened in neighborhoods like North Charleston’s Park Circle and Charleston’s East Side. They fear they will no longer be able to live in neighborhoods they’ve called home for generations.

For these communities, the time to act is now, some residents say.

“This is the last, best chance to get this right,” said Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia, a North Charleston community development organization.

Challenges

Keith Summey, the city’s mayor, has watched the area change, both as a resident and a city official.

In 1962, Summey moved to Windsor Place and met his wife, Debbie, at the former Windsor Baptist Church. The closure of the shipyard in 1996 served as “the final straw” for property values, he said.

When he took office in 1994, efforts to improve the community were underway, but not all of them were successful, Summey said. A federal program aimed at creating jobs in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood failed primarily because 80 percent of the properties were rentals at the time.

Most of the properties still aren’t owner-occupied and city officials are looking for ways to increase homeownership, he said.

One opportunity presents itself in Union Heights, where the city is working with a property owner who has 40 sites in the neighborhood to build houses at prices Summey called “fairly good” — ranging between $160,000 and $180,000.

The mayor said the city must work to "keep it from getting out of hand," which is challenging because people who invest like to make money on their investments, Summey said.

"We don’t have an exact plan yet," he said. "We’re looking to find out in other areas, not just in Charleston area, but outside the Charleston area, how that has been accomplished. As these homes are fixed up and brought back to standard, we just want to make sure it doesn’t make people who are living there unable to stay.”

Some welcome the progress but say it’s too late to keep the area affordable because rents have already increased dramatically.

Rebecca Rushton, who moved from Mount Pleasant to Chicora-Cherokee five years ago, said she came into a neighborhood that was struggling with high crime rates.

At one time, she would call authorities to report gunshots up to five times a week.

“It was a bit of a culture shock,” said Rushton, who previously served as Chicora-Cherokee’s neighborhood president.

Though the neighborhood still has its issues, she credits improved safety to the city’s community policing efforts and less tolerance among neighbors, who’ve become more inclined to call authorities about crimes, she said.

Additionally, the resurrection of a landlord association has strengthened relationships between police and property owners.

“They really are trying to make Chicora a great place to live,” Rushton said.

Today, she is most concerned with what progress means for longtime residents who can’t afford to live elsewhere.

Rushton owns 20 housing units in the neighborhood. She said a two-bedroom apartment earning $350 rent five years ago now costs anywhere between $950 and $1,200 per month. She’s worked with her tenants, many of whom are on fixed incomes, to set caps on rent prices.

“I run my own affordable housing,” she said. “(Property owners) have to start looking outside of the, ‘it’s all about a dollar (mindset).’ At some point, we’re going to have to do the right thing.”

Although she’s talked to state, city and county officials about the crisis, Rushton doesn’t feel there’s a sense of urgency in North Charleston to address the issue. There needs to be better collaboration between city leaders and landlords, she said.

“We needed to be doing it two years ago,” she said. “Now, it’s too late.”

A place in between

For much of its history, the area was rural, said Nic Butler, historian for the Charleston County Public Library. There was little to no infrastructure and there were no public services and no police. For a long time, the Neck was not part of any city.

After the Civil War, freed slaves moved to the area and worked in the emerging phosphate industry, Butler said. By the time the Navy base opened in 1901, the Neck was made up of a number of small, traditionally African American communities.

“It was an attractive proposition,” he said. “For those people who wanted to start anew, the Neck offered all sorts of possibilities.”

Before North Charleston was founded in 1972, there was little economic incentive for government officials to invest in infrastructure, Butler said.

But development ramped up after I-26 was completed in the 1960s, Butler said.

“The authorities came through and imposed their will on the Neck,” he said. “That started to change in the 1970s. After several failed attempts, North Charleston was finally incorporated and started annexing property around the Naval Base right away. The city of Charleston took notice."

Throughout the 1970s and '80s, the two cities competed and tried to get residents to vote for annexation, Butler said. Some residents joined North Charleston. Others voted to be part of Charleston, and some resisted into the 1990s.

“For really the first time in their history, the people were being asked to voice an opinion about their future,” Butler said. “If you think about the longer, chronological timetable, the interest of Charleston and North Charleston in sustaining and cultivating the Neck is pretty recent.”

Fighting crime

North Charleston Master Patrol Officer Jose Torres was working in the Neck Area on Thursday morning when a call came over: Shots fired on Bailey Drive in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood.

As he drove to the scene, more information popped up on the laptop in his cruiser. No one was reported to be in danger and a suspect was seen fleeing. He was joined by two other officers as he arrived.

Residents told officers a dog got loose from a yard and a man shot at it.

"Sometimes you get on scene and the call turns out to be something completely different," Torres said.

For the lawman of more than 10 years, patrolling the city's south end is a job that offers constant challenges as well as rewarding relationships with residents.

When he first started with the department, officers had a far more aggressive approach, which involved frequent traffic stops. The strategy drove crime down but sowed public distrust.

Today, Torres said he and his fellow officers work to find a balance. "Communication's key," he said. "The department's putting tenured officers down here to help build trust."

Officers have found that residents are willing to share information, but they don't want to be seen talking to law enforcement, Torres said.

Although the street mentality of "no snitching" persists, the officer said he sometimes finds it's a facade and that they'll talk somewhere private, over the phone or offer anonymous tips.

"It's the listening part that's improved," Torres said. "If you hang around long enough, everyone wants to fill the silence."

According to statistics provided by the Police Department, overall crime in the Neck has decreased over the last five years, 2015 to 2019.

The number of homicides has dropped in each of the neighborhoods except for Accabee, which saw one killing last year after experiencing none during the preceding four.

Robberies have declined, particularly in Chicora-Cherokee, from 19 in 2015 to six last year.

Aggravated assaults have remained relatively stable in Accabee and Chicora, but have dropped in Union Heights and Windsor Place; however, Chicora's aggravated assault rate last year, 32, is still below the five-year average of roughly 36. Assaults have decreased in all four neighborhoods.

Property crime remains a persistent issue in all four communities, with automobile burglaries relatively flat in the Heights, Windsor Place and Accabee. Numbers in Chicora have dropped from 28 in 2015 to 19 last year.

The burglary rates in Accabee and Chicora are below the average while the Heights and Windsor Place are slightly above.

Building trust

For Steve P.Eddie, who runs Reynolds Laundromat and is an elder at Emanuel Seed-Harvest Time Church on Reynolds Avenue in the heart of Chicora-Cherokee, revitalization efforts are working and residents’ relationships with police are improving fast.

“When I first came here, the crime and drug levels were at a total high,” Eddie said. “It’s getting better. The community’s stepping up and being supportive. The main issue is the folks that are rooted here, some of them are afraid of gentrification.”

Eddie said he works with longtime residents through his position on the board of Better Block Reynolds Avenue, to build relationships and trust.

The project has been successful so far, he said. New businesses are moving onto Reynolds and residents feel comfortable approaching him because they know he’s a strong advocate for their needs.

“I try to reassure them that I will be hands-on in voicing their concerns,” Eddie said. “They’re all for the change, all for revitalization, but they don’t want to be (pushed out) by the change.”

For a while, the North Charleston Police Department responded with an aggressive strategy that incorporated frequent traffic stops that raised concerns about racial profiling, bias and civil liberties.

“At one time I had real concerns about law enforcement,” Eddie said. “They were labeling young males in the community, but it’s better now.”

A sustainable community

Stanfield, who is a Chicora-Cherokee resident, said he’s seen massive changes to the area since the group Metanoia started in 2002 after studies found the Neck had the highest concentration of child poverty in South Carolina.

At the time, major issues were poverty and crime. While those issues still exist, Stanfield said housing and gentrification have emerged as top concerns.

From its start, Metanoia would buy properties that hadn't seen interest on the market. “Now, I get a postcard a month from someone wanting to pay cash for a house,” Stanfield said.

His organization is working with city partners, developers and the community to buy available land and hold it for future affordable housing, he said.

“We have a giant, ticking clock over our heads,” Stanfield said. “There’s just too much economic pressure to stop gentrification, but can you make it more fair by acquiring property and (developing it) so it stays affordable?” The idea is to buffer gentrification. “I’ve heard the city express concerns about maintaining the diversity of the neighborhood. The mayor has spoken up. It’s on their radar screen,” he said.

Stanfield hopes city officials will revise zoning standards to allow for more density. Studies show the Charleston area needs to add more than 2,000 housing units per year to meet demand.

Area residents and newcomers are already looking to outlying communities for more affordable options, he said.

“It’s either this or sprawl,” Stanfield said.