In mystery of a meat allergy caused by ticks, fire ants may have role to play in protecting SC

Residents of South Carolina and other parts of the Deep South may be less likely to catch a red meat allergy where there are fire ants present.

That's the theory, at least, floated in a peer-reviewed study with 14 authors published in June. Their idea is a novel one, suggesting a battle in the insect world.

The meat allergy, or specifically allergy to a sugar in red meat called "alpha gal," is triggered in humans by tick bites. Fire ants, then, must be attacking the ticks that lead to this disease, this group of researchers suggest.

It's a novel conclusion that the red imported fire ant, a mound-building menace across backyards of the Southeast for decades, could help protect humans against much of anything. The biting ants themselves can cause their own painful and dangerous allergic reactions.

But entomologists who study both ticks and ants were more skeptical of the conclusion.

"To me, that's probably simplistic," said Eric Benson, an extension entomologist with Clemson University.

The study, which some entomologists still said was a useful contribution, underscores the challenge of unraveling the mystery around red meat allergy. The affliction has seemingly exploded in prevalence since it was first identified more than a decade ago.

In the first U.S.-published work on the allergy in 2009, just a few dozen patients had been identified, said Scott Commins, an allergist and researcher at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Today, there are more than 34,000 known sufferers of the malady in the U.S. alone, with cases on five other continents as well.

"We’ll have patients who will say, 'Look, I'm glad you guys figured it out, but I’ve had it since the '80s,'" Commins said. But he asserted that the rise in cases can't be attributed to increased awareness alone.

Commins collaborated on the paper, suggesting ants were pushing out allergy-causing ticks. And he acknowledged there might be some other explanation for why there are relatively fewer red meat allergies in Texas, South Carolina and along the Gulf Coast. In all these areas, the fire ant has been well established since at least the 1970s.

Living with alpha gal

Among alpha gal allergy sufferers today, all react to red meat, about 30 percent react to dairy and 5 percent of the most severe sufferers can't ingest any products from a mammal, like the gelatin capsules commonly used for pills, Commins said.

But onset usually isn't immediate. Because alpha gal binds to tiny fat globules in meat, it doesn't reach the bloodstream until that fat has finished moving through the body's lymphatic system, few hours after a meal.

Crystal "Cricket" Haguewood, a native of Anderson, suspects she's had a sensitivity to red meat since childhood. She grew up on a wooded property and lives on one now, regularly finding attached ticks after she returns home from a walk.

It took years for the condition to be diagnosed. Independently, it was hard to pin down what was making her feel so poor, and for a time she suspected frequent food poisoning.

In reality, Haguewood was eating several servings of pulled pork a week. In one particularly serious reaction in 2013, itching became intense on her hands and scalp, her stomach was rolling, and her lips turned blue — a sign of her body getting too little oxygen, which Haguewood didn't recognize at the time.

"I'm really happy that pig didn't kill me, even though I gave it all the opportunity," she said.

She finally got the answer to what was making her sick later that week: alpha gal allergy.

Only the lone star tick triggers the allergies like Haguewood's. It's one of the top two tick species found in South Carolina, along with the deer tick, Benson said. Adult females of the species have a bright white dot in the middle of their bodies.

The tick's saliva contains alpha gal. When a bite inserts the sugar into a human, the body identifies it as something dangerous, Commins said. That spurs a reaction the next time the sugar enters the body, perhaps nestled inside a steak or hamburger.

It's most likely the tick attaches to an unsuspecting host in tall grass or forested areas off of cleared walking trails. The allergy can wane with time, but if a host is bit again, the reaction to meat may flare up anew.

"A lot of times this affects people who are carnivores, it seems like," Commins said. "These are your deer hunters who get it, and they want to be able to eat meat and they want to keep hunting, and it becomes this sort of vicious cycle."

Ants vs. ticks

In Commins' study, which surveyed allergists in 152 clinics around the country, the number of allergy cases was consistently lower in South Carolina. An overlaid map of established fire ant populations seemed to provide an answer for why.

The conclusion wasn't entirely far-fetched, because the ants are known to attack most things that interfere with their mounds. The battle to suppress their spread in the United States has mostly been a losing one, though some of the more creative efforts have involved importing flies from the ants' native South America.

The flies lay their eggs in the ants heads, which eventually pop off after the fly larvae eat their brain.

Fire ants are "probably the most effective predator in the United States bar none," said Allan Showler, a Texas-based senior entomologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

But Showler and Benson, of Clemson, were both skeptical that the ants were directly attacking lone star ticks.

Benson pointed out that while ticks prefer thick vegetation, imported fire ants tend to congregate in clearings, leaving less chance they interact directly. He said the paper "begs for more research," which is few and far between: funding is scarce for continuous tick monitoring programs.

There's also little agreement on what happens when ants and ticks do bump into each other. One study conducted entirely in a lab showed ants attacking the arthropods.

But in natural environments, that hasn't been replicated. Showler's own research showed that the fire ants completely ignored lone star ticks when they were presented as food bait in different environments across Texas. By contrast, the ants mobbed dead flies, or pieces of hot dog.

That doesn't mean there's no connection between the two insects, however. Fire ants are known to diminish populations of small mammals and birds, which was documented in a 2016 paper, Showler said.

And that may hold the key to the ants-versus-ticks mystery.

In the early stages of its life, the lone star ticks depend on smaller mammals to latch onto for a blood meal. And if the ants are chasing away that food source, Showler said, tick populations might suffer as a result.

"A lot of ecology is not intuitive," Showler said. "Sometimes it’s really complicated."