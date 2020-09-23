In historic first, SC no longer top 10 state for women killed by men

For the first time since national researchers began tracking data in 1996, South Carolina no longer holds a top-10 spot in the list of states where women are killed by men at a high rate.

With 44 women slain by men in 2018, the most recent year for which federal data was available, the Palmetto State ranks 11th in the nation, according to the annual When Men Murder Women report published Wednesday.

"I have very guarded optimism," said Sara Barber, executive director of the S.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. "I hope that's the beginning of us continuing to go lower."

With 1.68 in every 100,000 women killed by men in 2018, the state is still above the national average of 1.28. Alaska saw the highest rate at 3.40, while Iowa's six homicides gave it a rate of .38.

The Violence Policy Center has compiled the report each year since 1996, using the FBI's Supplementary Homicide Report data of homicides that involve a single male attacker and single female victim.

And every year, South Carolina has hovered in the top 10 spots, often taking first place. When The Post and Courier published a Pulitzer-winning investigation into the high rate, legislators vowed to reform the system. They enacted some additional protetions for victims, but compromised on banning low-level offenders from owning guns.

For some, the patterns are as concerning as the rates. Half of South Carolina victims were Black women, and half of the slayings arose from arguments between the victim and her killer.

Nearly all of the victims — 98 percent — knew their killers, and over half of them had had romantic relationships.

"The impacts on the most vulnerable or marginalized, underserved populations are always larger or greater," Barber said. "That also reflects how people interact with systems that may have historically harmed them."

This year's report highlighted a nationwide disparity: Black women are three times as likely as White women to be killed by men, making up 14 percent of the population but 32 percent of the 2018 homicides included in the 2018 data. Black women are nine times as likely to be murdered by an acquaintance than by strangers, and intimate partner violence is the leading cause of premature death for Black women aged 15 to 44.

It's a sobering statistic, but not a surprising one, said Jada Charley, president of the SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition.

"The fear in the African American community is that any type of additional criminal laws or criminalization disproportionately affect us," Charley said. "I think African American victims all over the nation have fears around calling law enforcement. They fear for their own safety, they have the fear of being believed, fear of what happens involving the criminal justice system, fear that they or their partner could be murdered by law enforcement."

The solution, she said, is to consider services and support programs that don't rely on the justice system to help victims. Grassroots approaches can tailor responses to local needs, according to Charley, and are equipped to listen attentively to survivors about their needs.

"One of the conversations that you have to have in the community is: What values are important to the community in the restorative justice process," Charley said. "What values are going to play into holding offenders accountable, and what values are going to play into supporting victims?"