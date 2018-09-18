As Hurricane Florence unleashed her fury on the Pee Dee region, Mount Pleasant charter boat Captain Jamie Hough thought he would get a chance to help people in his own back yard.
But as he gathered volunteers and boats to help check on those stranded by the floodwater, Hough was told he wasn’t needed.
“What’s crazy is that I’m allowed in South Carolina to wear my AR-15 around my neck during a state of emergency," Hough said, “but I can’t go take a jon boat and pick up four or five people in a house up to their chests in water?"
“None of these entities want to face the fact that sometimes they need help,” he added. “The ego is what’s getting in the way here.”
But state officials say that’s not the case.
Until a need has been identified and the local community has requested support, volunteers should not go to work without being asked, according to the state's Emergency Operations Center.
“Seeing images of disaster may compel you to head to the impacted area,” the center said in a Monday statement. “Working in a disaster area is complex with plans and procedures already in place.”
Hough, the owner of Mount Pleasant-based Redfish Mafia Charters, said he has the experience necessary. A member of the nonprofit Triton Relief, he helped with rescue operations after flooding in Baton Rouge in 2016 and then after Hurricane Harvey struck southeast Texas last year.
“We have never experienced this kind of resistance,” he said. “I feel handcuffed. I’m just sitting in my house, thinking about putting my grill on my flat trailer and going and cooking for people. At least then I won’t get turned away, or maybe I will.”
The group hasn’t been turned away, “but there's not a need for them,” State Emergency Management Division Director Derrec Becker said. “We have enough search and rescue teams that we don't need them now.”
If flooding worsens, rescue workers could be needed in the future, he added.
Hough mobilized a Triton group to go to North Carolina as soon as it was clear the Lowcountry had been spared the worst of Florence’s wrath. Volunteers, many leaving families and taking days off work, started arriving as early as Sept. 12.
About 10 volunteers and five boats were welcomed Saturday by officials in Lumberton, N.C. They spent hours checking on those who were stranded by rising waters and removing some residents from flooded homes, he said.
The next day, they worked their back to South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, where a foot of rain had fallen and part of Interstate 95 was closed in Dillon County.
As soon as they rolled into Dillon, people who were following his location on social media contacted him to check on their relatives.
But when they regrouped in a parking lot, emergency officials approached them.
“I told them we had already been doing welfare checks for two hours,” Hough said. “The guy said, ‘We’ve got it under control. We don’t need your help here.’ It’s so flooded that you can’t get in or out of town, but ‘we don’t need your help.’”
Hough tried to explain that the Triton volunteers were not charging for their services, as some scammers do, and he said he had filed the proper paperwork with the state last week to establish themselves as a volunteer group.
“I told them, we are checking on old people so you guys don’t have to do that,” Hough said. “We’re doing the grunt work while you’re chasing the medical emergencies. They said, ‘Y’all need to go the (expletive) back wherever y’all came from.’ They cussed us like we were 12-year-old kids that stole daddy’s car. I don’t know what we can do to convince these guys there’s a reason for us to be here.”
The volunteers are licensed boat captains with liability insurance, who are water- and first-aid trained, said Katie Pechon, another Triton volunteer.
“I can’t even get boats in the water because of (local) emergency operations center resistance,” she said. “We’re not trying to work against law enforcement. We’re trying to work with them.”
Feeling like they were on a wild goose chase, many volunteers went home, Hough said.
“For red tape and bureaucracy to get in the way is ludicrous,” he said. “I’m embarrassed. I apologized to everybody who came here to help.”
The help is needed, Becker said, “but we want to make sure it’s the right help.”
To volunteer or donate, people are asked to go to scemd.org and click on the "volunteer and donate" button.
Seanna Adcox contributed to this story.