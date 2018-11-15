The second man who was slated to go to trial in connection to the April 2016 death of a North Charleston bartender pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in the slaying.

In a downtown Charleston courtroom, De'Andre Marquell Murphy, 20, of Pine Forest Drive, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for his part in the death of Eric Brantley, who was working as a bartender at the time near Park Circle.

In a deal brokered between defense counsel Lorelle Proctor and Assistant Solicitor Ted Corvey, Murphy, who was originally charged with murder and various weapons offenses, agreed to plead to the voluntary manslaughter charge in return for the other charges being dropped. He would serve an agreed-upon prison sentence of 30 years with credit for time served dating back to April 28, 2016.

With the initial murder charge, Murphy was facing a possible sentence of 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

A soft-spoken Murphy said little in court and didn't speak other than to respond to questions from Judge Markley Dennis.

"Tragedy is such an empty word," Dennis said to Murphy. "(There's) no way it encompasses what everyone has had to go through here."

The night of April 20, Brantley had just ended his shift at The Sparrow and was walking to his motorcycle to leave. That's when Murphy and Jahmal Jerome Green Jr. confronted the man, intent on robbing him, prosecutors said. A struggle ensued, and Brantley was shot several times by the two then-17-year-olds, though it was Green who fired what authorities said was the fatal shot at the man's head.

In August, a jury convicted Green of murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Defense attorney Proctor told the judge that her client "is standing before you today to take full responsibility."

Brantley's murder had a ripple effect throughout the Charleston area's food and beverage community. Hundreds showed up to pay their respects at a memorial service for the late bartender and motorcycle enthusiast.

In court Thursday, Murphy stood quietly as Brantley's loved ones looked on from the court gallery.

"Mr. Murphy, I'll also say you're getting the opportunity to do something with your life," Dennis said.

After she was prompted by the judge, Suzanne Senter, Brantley's mother, stood from her seat in the courtroom.

"Eric, in life, was a formidable person. He wouldn't have backed away from anything and, that night, I believe that he chose to fight," Senter said. "And unfortunately it's not much of a fight when you're against two armed men. Eric's family and friends are here today to let you know that we see you, De'Andre Murphy, and we will never forget what you did that night ... you have a promise from all of us that, if we have anything to say, you will suffer for the rest of your life."