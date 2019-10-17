SUMMERVILLE — Three years on, Dorchester County residents have the opportunity again on Nov. 5 to decide whether to approve two referendums that would put $68 million toward new parks and libraries throughout the county.

The referendum was first posed as a single question in 2016 that lumped together the parks and libraries funding and was approved by 61 percent of voters.

But after a three-year battle that cost the county nearly $90,000 in legal fees, the S.C. Supreme Court declared the question was illegal since voters didn't have the chance to approve one option but not the other.

A campaign to again garner a "yes" vote from the Dorchester community is well underway.

The Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday officially endorsed both questions after backing the single referendum in 2016, Chamber President Rita Berry said.

"Each individually are economic development drivers and will provide resources very necessary for a growing community," she said. "Our population is around 160,000 people and we only have two libraries currently, so we feel the community is underserved in that area."

Even though the total cost for the two measures has risen substantially — from $43 million to $68 million — Berry said the Chamber had no reservations about throwing its support behind the initiatives again.

"The benefit is what most people are focusing on, and that’s what we’re looking at from a business perspective," she said. "It will have a huge economic impact."

The 2016 measure would have put $30 million toward libraries and $13 million toward park construction. The new price tag would put $30 million toward libraries but $38 million toward parks.

Though some of the increase can be attributed to higher land and construction costs, the new referendums also expand upon the 2016 initiative.

The 2016 referendum suggested that libraries would be in Summerville and North Charleston, and the proposed park projects included the Courthouse Park in St. George, the Ashley River Park and the Pine Trace Natural Area.

The 2019 questions read largely the same, but add Ridgeville to the planned libraries, and the connector that joins Ashley River Park and Rosebrock Park was added to the planned park renovations.

If both referendum questions pass, property tax bills beginning for tax year 2020 would result in an increase of $19.20 per $100,000 worth of property value at a county resident's primary residence, according to the Dorchester County website.

Dorchester County Councilman David Chinnis said that while he is not involved in the Vote Yes For Dorchester campaign in support of the referendums, he and his family are fully behind the efforts to fund parks and libraries — as they were the first go-round in 2016.

"It really is an investment in the future," Chinnis said. "As a kid, I played in the woods of what is now Boeing. There’s very few places like that anymore that anyone can find. The opportunity for us to conserve park land to make it accessible to folks … is exciting to me."

A few things have surprised Chinnis about the referendums this time around, he said. Namely, that folks still seem excited about the opportunity to expand the counties parks and libraries — something he was worried about with the election being held in an off year.

But, he said he was also surprised by some of the negativity he's seen on social media surrounding libraries. Chinnis is the first to admit, he said, that he was among the troves of people who thought libraries were past their time when the county first started talking about expanding libraries years ago. But after doing research instead of "just saying something I thought was right," he realized libraries provide countless services other than renting books.

"Libraries are much more than a place to check out a book," he said. "A lot of folks who say that (they're outdated) could clearly use more time in a library."

County Councilman Larry Hargett declined to say which way he would vote on the referendums, saying only that it's up to the voters to decide.

"It’s democracy in action and I'm glad to see it put in front of people with two different questions," he said.

Councilman Jay Byars, who regularly shares posts from the Vote Yes campaign on his social media pages, said he would absolutely be voting yes on the referendums as he did in 2016. Byars clarified that the Vote Yes group is a 501(c)4 entity and is separate from the Friends of Dorchester County Parks organization, which is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and only gathers money to help build park assets.

"We look at this as something that’s long overdue in Dorchester County," he said. "Folks in the county want these type of assets here at home. It helps us grow our county in the right way."

The other four County Council members — Harriet Holman, George Bailey, Eddie Crosby and Bill Hearn — did not return messages seeking comment about how they would vote.

Shannon Raglin, a community volunteer with the Vote Yes campaign, said that while the cost of the projects has risen since it was passed in 2016, it can't be overstated how passing the referendums will move the Dorchester County community forward.

"It’s for the health and vibrancy of our county and our community," she said. "I think it helps facilitate the whole adage of, 'live, work, play.'"

Mike Rose, a Summerville lawyer who led the legal battle over the initial referendum and represented the Dorchester County Taxpayers Association, said Thursday he hasn't really kept up with how the separate referendum effort is going.

"My sense is that more people support libraries than parks," he said. "Libraries are being seen more as a necessity and parks more as not a necessity. I don’t think people wake up in the morning and say, ‘gee, my problem in life is I don’t have another park to go to.'"

"Our objective was to let people decide independently."