Two of the assigned textbooks in Marjory Wentworth's Banned Books class at the College of Charleston. The freshman-oriented class covers worldwide and historical cases of book-banning and censorship. Paul Bowers/Staff
Judy Blume books, Captain Underpants and Harry Potter were beloved literary fixtures in Madz Maher's young reading life. She never knew some United States schools had banned them — until she started taking the Banned Books course at the College of Charleston this fall.
"I understood other countries had a lot of issues with banning books, but it's weird to think about it in the U.S.," Maher said.
As her class will discuss this semester, the College of Charleston itself served as a battlefield in a full-blown culture war, and not too long ago. One text included on the course syllabus is "Fun Home," Alison Bechdel's graphic novel and lesbian coming-of-age story that drew the ire of Christian conservative lawmakers when the college assigned it to freshmen in 2014.
Another assigned reading is "The Hate U Give," an award-winning young-adult novel by Angie Thomas. When Wando High in Mount Pleasant included it on a list of summer reading options for rising freshmen this year, the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge claimed the book was "almost an indoctrination of distrust of police" because it focused on the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager. The school kept the book on the reading list.
Outside of Wentworth's class, "The Hate U Give" has been widely distributed on campus. The College of Charleston chose the book as its College Reads! selection for the freshman class this year and will host author Angie Thomas at the Sottile Theatre on Jan. 14, 2019. The book, which is being adapted into a movie, made the American Library Association's list of the Top 10 Challenged Books of 2017.
While the course covers U.S. censorship and local controversies, its scope also includes books banned in other countries for religious, political, social or sexual reasons.
"It’s really important to me that we do it in an international way because we can’t equate a fatwa against Salman Rushdie with a school system that won’t put your book in a library," Wentworth said.
Wentworth herself is no stranger to censorship battles, albeit on a small scale. When she wrote a poem titled "One River, One Boat" for then-Gov. Nikki Haley's second inauguration in 2015, state officials cut it from the program, claiming the two-minute poem did not fit within time constraints. Others suspected it had more to do with the poem's mentions of slavery and racial injustice and the Confederate battle flag then flying on Statehouse grounds.
The public snubbing catapulted her poem to national prominence. When National Public Radio called for an interview, she had to call them back — because she was in the middle of teaching a Banned Books class at the college.
The poem's prominence fits a familiar pattern, Wentworth said. When a piece of writing is scorned by the authorities, it often gains a wider attention.
"With my poem, are you kidding me? The people at the governor’s inauguration would have heard it. That’s it," Wentworth said. "That poem, I don’t even know how many places that poem was re-published. So I had a much larger audience."
1 of 8
1835: In the midst of public debates about slavery and the admission of free states into the Union, the American Anti-Slavery Society tried to mail abolitionist tracts to civic leaders in Charleston. Abandoning his duty to deliver the mail, Charleston postmaster Alfred Huger set the mail aside. At night, a group called the "Lynch Men" broke into the post office, stole the mail bags, and burned the tracts in public. U.S. Library of Congress
1987: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald (Baptist College). Students at the private Christian college, now known as Charleston Southern University, asked the college to take Fitzgerald's book off of the required reading list for an undergraduate course due to its language and sexual references. College President Jairy Hunter said the college would not ban the book. Wikipedia
1991: "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck (Greenville County Schools). The 1939 realist novel set in the Dust Bowl was challenged in the Upstate, along with "East of Eden," because of their sexual content and use of the words "God" and "Jesus" as profanity. Wikipedia
2001: "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger (Dorchester School District 2). Local school board member Howard Bagwell borrowed three copies of the seminal 1951 coming-of-age story from the district's two high school libraries and announced that he intended to keep them, telling reporters it was "a filthy, filthy book" that contained sarcasm and mocked women and old people. Creative Commons
2011: "The Hunt Club" by Bret Lott (Wando High School). Some parents sought to have the Lowcountry novel removed from a summer reading list citing the use of curse words and alleged degradation of African-American women. Educators disputed the parents' claims. Creative Commons
2012: "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card (Aiken County School District). School officials and police launched investigations after a parent complained that a Schofield Middle School teacher read to his class from the classic sci-fi novel. The parent objected to some of the language and called the book "pornographic." The district placed the teacher on leave but later reinstated him. Creative Commons
2013: "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel (College of Charleston). The conservative Christian group Palmetto Family complained when Charleston's liberal arts college provided incoming freshmen with a copy of Bechdel's graphic-novel memoir that reckoned with the author's lesbian sexuality and her own father's closeted homosexuality. The fight culminated in a funding battle at the state legislature, where conservative lawmakers sought to cut C of C's funding as punishment. Wikipedia
Parents, politicians and activists have been trying to keep certain books out of the hands of students for decades in the U.S. South Carolina is no exception. Here is a (heavily abridged) timeline of book challenges, bans\ and censorship in the Palmetto State.
Sources: American Library Association, Los Angeles Times, News and Courier archives, Aiken Standard, Smithsonian National Postal Museum
1 of 8
1835: In the midst of public debates about slavery and the admission of free states into the Union, the American Anti-Slavery Society tried to mail abolitionist tracts to civic leaders in Charleston. Abandoning his duty to deliver the mail, Charleston postmaster Alfred Huger set the mail aside. At night, a group called the "Lynch Men" broke into the post office, stole the mail bags, and burned the tracts in public. U.S. Library of Congress
1977: "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck (Greenville, S.C.): The Fourth Province of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan sought to ban the book. Wikipedia
1987: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald (Baptist College). Students at the private Christian college, now known as Charleston Southern University, asked the college to take Fitzgerald's book off of the required reading list for an undergraduate course due to its language and sexual references. College President Jairy Hunter said the college would not ban the book. Wikipedia
1991: "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck (Greenville County Schools). The 1939 realist novel set in the Dust Bowl was challenged in the Upstate, along with "East of Eden," because of their sexual content and use of the words "God" and "Jesus" as profanity. Wikipedia
2001: "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger (Dorchester School District 2). Local school board member Howard Bagwell borrowed three copies of the seminal 1951 coming-of-age story from the district's two high school libraries and announced that he intended to keep them, telling reporters it was "a filthy, filthy book" that contained sarcasm and mocked women and old people. Creative Commons
2011: "The Hunt Club" by Bret Lott (Wando High School). Some parents sought to have the Lowcountry novel removed from a summer reading list citing the use of curse words and alleged degradation of African-American women. Educators disputed the parents' claims. Creative Commons
2012: "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card (Aiken County School District). School officials and police launched investigations after a parent complained that a Schofield Middle School teacher read to his class from the classic sci-fi novel. The parent objected to some of the language and called the book "pornographic." The district placed the teacher on leave but later reinstated him. Creative Commons
2013: "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel (College of Charleston). The conservative Christian group Palmetto Family complained when Charleston's liberal arts college provided incoming freshmen with a copy of Bechdel's graphic-novel memoir that reckoned with the author's lesbian sexuality and her own father's closeted homosexuality. The fight culminated in a funding battle at the state legislature, where conservative lawmakers sought to cut C of C's funding as punishment. Wikipedia
Reach Paul Bowers at 843-937-5546. Follow him on Twitter @paul_bowers.