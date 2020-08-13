In about two weeks time, 13 Charleston businesses cited for not wearing masks

Two Charleston businesses — a downtown soap store and a West Ashley restaurant and bar — were cited twice for failing to adhere to Charleston's mask requirement, records provided by the city show.

Efforts to enforce the mask ordinance ramped up in the past two weeks, with an average of one citation issued daily.

All told, 14 Charleston businesses — ranging from carriage and walking tours to restaurant and retail shops — have been cited and fined for not requiring their employees to wear masks.

Charleston City Council enacted the mask ordinance citywide July 1. Two weeks later, the council increased fines for offenders and repeat offenders: $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for the third.

At the time, the number of positive coronavirus cases was rising in the city which was emerging as the epicenter of the state’s hot spot — Charleston County.

Adore Cosmetics on King Street was cited twice, once on July 8 and fined $50, and later on July 29, when fines were weightier — $100.

When reached in July, Adore Cosmetics manager Perets Tomer said he'd pay that fine. He said his employees were wearing masks, just not covering their noses.

Tomer said the masks made it difficult for his employees to breathe when they stand outside giving soap samples to passersby.

Tomer at the time said he had hand sanitizer and masks available for employees and customers.

A call to the business was not returned.

Stones Throw Tavern was cited on back-to-back days — July 29 and July 30. Management was fined $100 for the first violation and $200 for the second.

Owner Steve Santec called the back-to-back citations "personal" and claims he has surveillance video evidence to prove it, though he declined to share that recording with The Post and Courier, advice he said he received from his attorney.

He said his employee who was not wearing a mask has a medical condition and the enforcement officer did not ask or take that into account before writing the ticket.

Santec also said he takes issue with a citation being issued after-the-fact and plans to challenge the tickets at his court hearing Oct. 12.

Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio said all 14 businesses owners or managers cited since July 1 should have been aware of the city's ordinance. Livability officers warned all the businesses cited, gave copies of the city's ordinance and signage for owners to post in doorways.

The first batch of citations issued July 8 and July 17 were to two businesses: Adore and Soap Stores Cosmetics on King Street.

From July 29 to Aug. 11, another 14 have been issued to 13 businesses — nine businesses on the peninsula, two in West Ashley and two on James Island.