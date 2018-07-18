ABBEVILLE — The jarring rumble of the excavator's engine coming to life Wednesday was one of the most reassuring sounds Blake Ouzts ever heard.

Ouzts eyed what has become known as the "Bixby House," where the rotting facade is peppered with hundreds of bullet holes.

“This right here (has been) a big part of our lives for a long time,” he said.

It was at this spot on Dec. 8, 2003, where two law enforcement officers were gunned down, prompting a more than 12-hour standoff with members of the Bixby family who lived inside.

One of those officers, State Constable Donnie Ouzts, was Blake's grandfather. An Abbeville County sheriff’s deputy, Danny Wilson, also was killed.

Since then, the town has stewed over the fate of the house, a grim and constant reminder of what many here consider one of Abbeville’s darkest day. Maybe it would be revitalized and rented out, some wondered over the years. Maybe it would give way to new development.

But an overwhelming majority of community members wanted the house gone.

Their day was finally here.

As a claw tore through the front of the home Wednesday morning, a crowd of at least 100 people watched as the house disappeared with each thrust of the excavator. Some cried. Some smiled. Some made small talk and smoked cigarettes.

Finally, the Bixby House was falling.

“It’s a new life,” Blake Ouzts said. “The whole family gets to breathe better.”

'A new life'

About 15 years ago on the cool December day that changed everything for this community, Wilson, the 37-year-old deputy, arrived at the home of Stephen Bixby and his parents. He had come to discuss a right-of-way property dispute after the family chased a state transportation worker off the land.

The Bixbys were convinced, investigators would later learn, that state bureaucrats wanted to acquire a part of their land.

The way they saw it, Wilson’s arrival at their home was the beginning of the end, and the self-avowed sovereign citizens would not bow to the government. Bixby shot Wilson, dragged him inside, handcuffed him and left the deputy to die.

Constable Donnie Ouzts, 63, came to the house to check on Wilson, who hadn’t returned from the initial call. He was slain in the front yard.

Bixby was convicted of the murders and remains on death row at Kirkland Correctional Institution. Steven’s parents, Arthur and Rita, died in prison in 2011 after being convicted of accessory-related charges.

The Bixby House at 4 Union Church Road sits on the edge of rural Abbeville, an Upstate town about 90 miles west of Columbia. It's tucked away off the county's main, S.C. Highway 72.

In June, the Abbeville resident who purchased the house at a tax lien sale signed over the deed to the county for the sole purpose of demolishing it.

In the days leading up to the house being razed, Blake Outzts, 34, was convinced that, for one reason or another, the demolition would be canceled or postponed. But the sounds of the excavator grounded him in reality, he said.

The building shook like a flimsy house of cards about to give way as the excavator tore through the forsaken property. It had been left untouched after the shootout, dishes still stacked in cupboards, a clock still hanging in the kitchen that showed the time a bullet ruined it forever.

“We ride by here almost every day and see this. We stop half a mile that way,” Ouzts said, pointing into the distance. He does whatever he can do to avoid seeing the house.

After Wednesday, Ouzts can drive whichever way he pleases.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “Now we ride by here with smiles instead of frowns.”

Outzts stood with his 14-year-old son, Devon, and daughter, Kensley, 12, as heaps of shingles, siding and glass cascaded from the mouth of the claw and into the dump truck. Sweet relief, he thought.

“It’s almost like winning' the lottery to me,” Ouzts said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Dreams

Just before the excavator revved up, former Abbeville County Deputy Frank Uldrick, 74, sat back in his lawn chair and looked toward the eyesore of a house. Uldrick responded to the calls of an officer down the night of the shootout.

He still remembers entering the house for the first time after the shootout and seeing Wilson’s badge in the microwave. The Bixbys, he said, tried to melt it.

The war-like scene and the havoc the shootout wrought would play out in his dreams for years, Uldrick said.

And the night before the demolition, the dreams returned.

“I could hear all the firin’ goin’ on 14 hours,” the retired deputy said of the dream. “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!”

The sounds of the excavator leveling the Bixby House, however, was a welcome ruckus, he said.

“This should’ve been done gone a long time ago. I’m ready for it to be over,” he said. “This is the awfullest thing I’ve been through, besides losing my oldest daughter.”

After almost two hours, only shards of the Bixby House were still standing. Blake Ouzts was determined to see it all come crashing down.

“It’s almost over,” he said to his children. “It’s almost over — the last little bit.”