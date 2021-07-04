In a growing Charleston, officials and engineers balance preservation with building safety

In spring of 2017, it seemed like old Charleston was in danger of collapse.

Bricks sloughed off a support column at a historic store on Upper King Street, an 1852 mansion in Harleston Village was demolished after being deemed too damaged to repair, a vacant office building on lower St. Philip Street partially collapsed into an elementary school's parking lot and a restaurant occupying a more than 200-year-old building on King Street closed abruptly after its façade started to detach.

Officials and local engineers say they're constantly learning how to manage the risks posed by the Holy City's aging buildings, and balance public safety with the desire for historic preservation.

Charleston, with its relative lack of high-rises and strict building codes for new construction, faces little risk of seeing a disaster like the June 24 condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Fla.

But the city's centuries-old buildings do present unique challenges, said Ken Granata, Charleston's chief building official.

Like most cities in South Carolina, Charleston does not conduct regular inspections of most residential properties and businesses with low foot traffic.

"We don't proactively inspect existing buildings in terms of structural integrity and condition," Granata said. "It's on the building owner and those who use the building to identify and take action on any problems. We rely on everybody to make the city aware of potential problems."

That was the case in April 2017, when a staff member noticed fallen bricks outside the iconic Read Brothers fabric and stereo store at King and Spring streets. The discovery prompted the city to block off the structure, order its closure and mandate repairs, which where eventually completed at taxpayer expense.

Fire inspectors carry out thousands of visits at new construction sites and existing buildings around the city each year.

Structures like city buildings, hotels, businesses, apartment complexes and any other buildings with high occupancy rates all require recurring inspections to ensure safety equipment, such as fire alarms, are working correctly and evacuation routes are accessible and in working order.

But those inspections don't typically involve close looks at structural issues, Granata said.

Overall, the city's building official said the system has worked well and his office is regularly notified about issues with buildings around the city.

When a problem is identified, city staff do an initial inspection before requiring the owner to hire a licensed engineer to evaluate the structure and make a plan for repairs, Granata said.

In dire cases, officials can order a building evacuation, such as in August 2018 when an inspection by an independent engineering firm found significant termite damage to stairways at the Pelican Pointe Villas condominium complex on James Island.

A report from the firm Spartan Engineering Services found the stairways were in “near-collapse failure,” and prompted inspections by Charleston fire and building inspectors.

Dozens of residents were displaced until temporary stairways were set up. The condo owners association later sued the building's HOA management groups and the termite control company that had worked on the property. Records show the case is pending in civil court.

The city also has the ability to order demolition of buildings deemed too damaged to repair, as was the case with 4 Gadsden St., the historic mansion that had to be demolished in January 2017 after suffering fire damage in 2014 and repeated flooding.

But Granata said such drastic action is only taken as a last resort.

Staff try to work with owners and the community to find ways to preserve important architecture, such as when East Side residents and preservationists spoke out against the planned demolition of smokestacks at St. Julian Devine Community Center.

The city had initially planned to demolish the smokestacks because they have become structurally unsound, threatening nearby homes and businesses, but historic groups and the East Side community association objected.

By January, a city task force had walked back the demolition plans.

For engineers who specialize in preservation, such as Craig Bennett and Russell Rosen, saving Charleston's historic buildings is a never-ending process.

"We’ve had a fair number of close calls in the city, even in the time I've been working," Bennett said. "I've been doing preservation work in the city since 1990."

One of the biggest risk factors, particularly in historic masonry structures made of brick and mortar, is water.

"Particularly in historic structures it will wash the binder out of the mortar and leave only sand," Bennett said. "Water significantly increases the risk of serious structural damage."

Home and business owners should look out for signs like peeling paint, bulging or leaning walls and anything that is out of plane or out of plumb — engineering terms meaning anything that's out of alignment horizontally and vertically, respectively, he said.

"We’ve worked on well over a dozen buildings that’ve either had partial or very near collapses," Bennett said. "The lessons are: Keep the water out and look for and act upon irregularities."

Rosen, who, like Bennett, is often called upon to assess Charleston's aging historic structures, said the city adopted international building codes in 2000, which implemented strict earthquake and wind-resistant designs for all new construction.

"It really was a major change in how we did things before," he said.

But there are limitations when renovating or repairing structures that predate those codes, Rosen said. Rules set in historic preservation districts often prevent altering the buildings' appearance.

That can make bringing those buildings up to code a challenge, he said.

"It's a balancing act," Rosen said. "Oftentimes, I think to myself we're working with science, but sometimes it's an art based on our experience and what we've learned."

Despite Charleston's specific challenges, Granata said he and other city officials constantly work to improve that balance.

"We are actively working on some different tools," he said. "We're looking toward our ordinances and codes, programs with those to see if we can't make some progress."

Granata said he wasn't able to be more specific because the plans are still in development. But he's optimistic the plans will come out later this year and will help ease the challenges of safely preserving this historic city.