In 21 seconds, granite column that held John C. Calhoun above Charleston tumbled to ground

Marion Square shook Wednesday morning as the more than 100,000-pound granite column that lofted a bronze John C. Calhoun statue over Charleston for 124 years tumbled to the ground.

Twenty-one seconds after Target Construction backhoe operator Chris Rainey pulled on 1-inch-thick tension steel cable lassoed more than halfway up the column, it was on the ground in seven pieces.

Metal plates placed in front of the statue to protect the grass and walkways did little — in some spots, the pillar was embedded nearly a foot in the ground.

The massive, square-shaped base remains, though it is damaged on the northern side from the column’s demolition. In the coming weeks, the city will look for a team to remove that granite base.

Kelly Rainey, Chris’ wife, drove up from Adams Run to watch the demolition in the morning with their 1-, 3- and 5-year-old children, a tradition in watching their dad working “unusual” projects, like toppling water towers.

They were the only ones to watch the demolition, aside from two city workers and a small media presence.

As people gathered, Chris came over to see his children with some pieces of the granite in hand.

“That’s 100 percent pure Portland cement with 18 inches of solid granite around it,” Rainey said. “That’s what they used in Rome.”

Unlike the 17-hour removal of the 12-foot Calhoun figurine that was atop the column until the afternoon of June 23, the pillar came right down at 8:22 a.m.

The Calhoun statute, which survived the destructive winds of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, was affixed to the base like a puzzle piece in a hole on the top of the column. Workers found the figurine secured by a deep layer of epoxy from his right shoe and a long metal lightning rod believed to be embedded in concrete through the column to the ground.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city's dark past.

The port city of Charleston was a main thoroughfare for the slave trade. The city profited through the punishment of enslaved Black men and women for plantation owners and, later, off the legacy of slavery as a beacon of tourism.

In June, city leaders decided to take the statute down, making an announcement on the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church massacre of nine and in the wake of calls for police reform and the removal of Confederate monuments across the country.

For weeks before the announcement, the city saw protests almost daily. One protest on May 30 escalated into a riot that left many nearby King Street businesses and restaurants with a combined millions of dollars in damage.

City Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said that unlike the statue, the column was only held up with gravity and mortar — it wasn’t bolstered or attached to the base in a substantial way.

The buzzing buildup and sigh of relief that came from the figurine's removal in June differed from this week's demolition: the only protesting came from the thousands of dragonflies disturbed by a city landscaper mowing Marion Square Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and senior adviser Rick Jerue stopped at Marion Square about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Of the minimal crowd Tecklenburg said: “Well, the drama is kind of already over since the statue is down.”

On Wednesday morning, there wasn’t much fanfare, either. Jerue stopped by after he received a video of the demolition.

The shake brought a few people to Marion Square, including a couple staying at the Hotel Bennett that borders the square.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the department did not receive any calls related to the pillar coming down.

Few people walked through the humidity of Marion Square on Tuesday afternoon. Dog walkers stopped briefly to look on as the demolition crew set up, but didn't stay for more than a few moments. Bicyclists slowly pedaled through the square.

Workers began prepping Marion Square on Monday afternoon. Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, an excavator truck driver laid out large pieces of wood for demolition trucks to sit upon while they remove the columns. Prep work continued through the afternoon, even as rain briefly fell on Marion Square and the four-piece pedestal.

Workers are expected to remove the column through the week, Kronsberg said.

The same workers who removed the Calhoun figurine, Turner Construction, oversaw Tuesday's demolition work. In June, the construction company covered license plates and the name of the company with tape.

The city signed a roughly $136,000 contract with Turner Construction for the statue's removal, estimated at $100,000, and the column, estimated at about $36,000. A private donor covered the cost to remove the statute, and the city is paying for the column's demolition.

In the next few weeks, the city will put out a request for bids to remove the final base of the statue, Kronsberg said.

It is unclear where Calhoun's next home will be. It's temporarily being stored in an undisclosed location, city officials have said.