Every 10 years, the city of North Charleston updates a playbook that lays out the city's long-term vision for all of its streets, neighborhoods and businesses.
The plan, "PRIME North Charleston," may be enough to put most residents to sleep, but the document affects the daily lives of residents. City leaders, commissioners and developers rely on this plan to make decisions about what resident is going to have a gas station next door. Or what streets to close and when commutes will be affected. The list goes on.
The plan outlines areas where the city hopes to see long-term change, from residential to light industrial, for example.
This fact caught a family off guard at a recent Planning Commission meeting, where city leaders voted to rezone land in the family's neighborhood to business. The commission explained to the family that their entire neighborhood is planned to eventually be a business district — as outlined in the comprehensive plan.
Similarly, when a group of neighbors fought the city on the rezoning of a Dantzler Drive residence to business, Mayor Keith Summey cited the comprehensive plan as a factor in his decision to vote in favor of the rezoning. The neighborhood abuts University Boulevard, where commercialization is sweeping the city's northern end.
In addition to land use, the reviewed 10-year plan will set goals for a variety of issues, including population change, economics, cultural resources, natural resources, community facilities, housing, transportation and investments.
It's noteworthy that much of the Neck Area — where Summey has said he hopes to see massive growth — is now within an Opportunity Zone, a low-income census tract designated for developer tax cuts from the federal government. Already at risk of gentrification, long-established neighborhoods such as Chicora-Cherokee and Union Heights are in these zones.
"The planning process invites meaningful dialogue to develop a shared community vision for all of North Charleston," Summey said.
Before the city signs off on its renewed 10-year plan, the public is encouraged to attend one of several informational meetings this month and next. Those who can't make it to a public meeting are encouraged to take a survey, which closes at midnight on Nov. 15.