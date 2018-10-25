Lottery Jackpot

A customer, who did not want to be identified, displays the $200 worth of Mega Millions tickets he bought at Downtown Plaza convenience store in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Sue Ogrocki/AP

 Sue Ogrocki

The winner of the world's second-largest lottery jackpot this week can legally remain anonymous, but becoming one of the richest people in South Carolina will be hard to hide.

If the person who won the $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize is a South Carolinian — the ticket was purchased at the KC Mart #7 convenience store in Simpsonville — he or she will join a very exclusive net-worth club led by Charleston's Anita Zucker, CEO of the InterTech Group. She is worth some $3.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Our Mega Millions winner is likely going to end up a half-billionaire. If the person takes the lump-sum distribution of $877.8 million, it could open him or her up to a gigantic tax bill from the state and federal governments.

What might be left over after those taxes are paid? Around $491,568,000.

It's still an unfathomable amount of investing and purchasing power, so to put it in perspective, we've picked 10 South Carolina-made products or services to show what a half-billion will get you:

1½ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners ($325.8 million each)

Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner. File/Mike Cassidy/Provided

58 minor league teams (based on the recent sale of the Charleston Battery and its stadium property for $8.5 million)

new league Charleston Battery.jpg (copy) pc-102618-ne-lottery
The Charleston Battery huddles before taking on North Carolina FC at MUSC Health Stadium on Sept. 26, 2018. File/Wade Spees/Staff

1,778 of the 105,000 homes awaiting construction in the Charleston area (median price of $276,500)

Carnes Crossroads houses under construction (copy)
Duplex homes are under construction on Garrison Street in the developing Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

8,098 BMW X5s (starting at $60,700)

BMW X5 SUV.

BMW X5 SUV. File/BMW/Provided

14,458 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and Volvo S60s (starting around $34,000)

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and Volvo S60s.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and Volvo S60s. File

372,682 round-trip tickets from Charleston to London ($1,319 economy class on British Airways) 

APTOPIX Britain Weather (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Queen's Guard as he takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony at Wellington Barracks in London in July. File/Kirsty O'Connor/AP

549,238 nights in the Wentworth Mansion in Charleston ($895 for a weekend night in the Grand Mansion Suite)

+10 
The Wentworth Mansion.
The Wentworth Mansion. File/Staff

12.3 million katsu-style sandwiches from Kanpai in Mount Pleasant ($40 for 5 ounces)

Wagyu sando (copy)
The Wagyu sando served at Kanpai. File/Hanna Raskin/Staff

98.3 million bags of boiled peanuts ($5 each for a 3-pound bag)

Boiled peanuts served at Gullah Cuisine.

Boiled peanuts served at Gullah Cuisine. File

255.4 million fresh peaches (Mac's Pride from McLeod Farms box of 40 at $77 each)

+10 
The peach is the state fruit.
The peach is the state fruit. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

And if you're the one who won the Mega Millions payday, you also could use that money to buy 245,784,000 Powerball tickets.

The estimated prize for Saturday is $750 million. That will be No. 4 on the list of U.S. history lottery jackpots.

Hannah Alani, Robert Behre, Andrew Miller, Mitch Pugh, Hanna Raskin, Warren Wise and David Wren contributed to this report.

Reach Cleve O'Quinn at 843-937-5566. Follow him on Twitter @CleveOQuinn.

