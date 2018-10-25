The winner of the world's second-largest lottery jackpot this week can legally remain anonymous, but becoming one of the richest people in South Carolina will be hard to hide.

If the person who won the $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize is a South Carolinian — the ticket was purchased at the KC Mart #7 convenience store in Simpsonville — he or she will join a very exclusive net-worth club led by Charleston's Anita Zucker, CEO of the InterTech Group. She is worth some $3.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Our Mega Millions winner is likely going to end up a half-billionaire. If the person takes the lump-sum distribution of $877.8 million, it could open him or her up to a gigantic tax bill from the state and federal governments.

What might be left over after those taxes are paid? Around $491,568,000.

It's still an unfathomable amount of investing and purchasing power, so to put it in perspective, we've picked 10 South Carolina-made products or services to show what a half-billion will get you:

1½ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners ($325.8 million each)

58 minor league teams (based on the recent sale of the Charleston Battery and its stadium property for $8.5 million)

1,778 of the 105,000 homes awaiting construction in the Charleston area (median price of $276,500)

8,098 BMW X5s (starting at $60,700)

14,458 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and Volvo S60s (starting around $34,000)

372,682 round-trip tickets from Charleston to London ($1,319 economy class on British Airways)

549,238 nights in the Wentworth Mansion in Charleston ($895 for a weekend night in the Grand Mansion Suite)

12.3 million katsu-style sandwiches from Kanpai in Mount Pleasant ($40 for 5 ounces)

98.3 million bags of boiled peanuts ($5 each for a 3-pound bag)

255.4 million fresh peaches (Mac's Pride from McLeod Farms box of 40 at $77 each)

And if you're the one who won the Mega Millions payday, you also could use that money to buy 245,784,000 Powerball tickets.

The estimated prize for Saturday is $750 million. That will be No. 4 on the list of U.S. history lottery jackpots.

Hannah Alani, Robert Behre, Andrew Miller, Mitch Pugh, Hanna Raskin, Warren Wise and David Wren contributed to this report.