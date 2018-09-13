If Hurricane Florence knocks out your power, it could take days for utilities to even begin the work of getting the lights back on.
That’s because tropical storm-force winds are expected to linger over South Carolina for days. And until they subside, the state’s largest utilities say crews won’t be able to get to work.
Linemen can’t get into bucket trucks in tropical storm conditions, and they can’t fly helicopters to inspect lines in stiff winds. That could add up to a slower-than-usual response, especially if the storm rides near the coast and moves slowly.
"That could increase outages and delay the start of power restoration work," the state-owned utility Santee Cooper said Wednesday.
Santee Cooper’s service territory includes Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, which have the highest chance in South Carolina of seeing the hurricane-force winds. It also sells power to the state’s electric cooperatives, which cover every county of the state.
The co-ops were likewise bracing for prolonged outages, according to Todd Carter, vice president of loss control and training for the utilities’ state association.
"'Quick power restoration' can have different meanings with different people," Carter said in a statement. "We know consumers want their power restored in a matter of hours, but with damage that a hurricane can cause, sometimes 'quickly' means a day or two or more."
As it edges toward the coast, Florence’s winds are blowing across hundreds of miles, and the storm is forecast to move slowly once it moves ashore. Most of South Carolina has at least even odds of seeing tropical storm-force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florence is expected to make landfall on the coast of North Carolina on Friday, but its remnants are likely to stay for days. It’s not forecast to lose tropical storm status until Sunday, and its center won’t push out of South Carolina until Monday.
The utilities say they’re not sure how many electricity users might lose power, but Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas say they’re gearing up for "significant" outages.
The uncertainty — and the possibility for widespread damage — was highlighted by outage estimates produced by Duke Energy, which sells electricity to four million homes and businesses in the Carolinas.
Duke says it’s expecting anywhere from 1 million to 3 million of its ratepayers to lose power. The company didn’t respond to questions about how many it expects in South Carolina alone, where it serves the Pee Dee and the Upstate.