SUMMERVILLE — Flowertown's first seasonal outdoor ice skating rink saw nearly 7,000 skaters and 10,000 park attendees during its nearly three month run, which came to an end Jan. 11.

The numbers were overwhelmingly positive, said Summerville DREAM Director Steven Doniger, especially for an idea that went from conception to fruition in a matter of weeks.

DREAM, an organization tasked with downtown revitalization, pitched the concept to Town Council in October. By November, it had $130,000 on hand in start-up money, and the rink opened just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It was dynamite," Doniger said. "We felt very good about our participation and the folks that really committed to being out there. It was very great for the town."

Between ticket sales and the price for renting skates, the Summerville Skates rink ultimately netted just over $72,000 in profit, plus nearly $10,000 in sponsorships and other fees, Doniger said.

Those numbers could have been as much as $20,000 higher had the rink not lost nine days of skating due to rain, he said. Very little of the time the rink wasn't operational was caused by unseasonably warm weather.

"Out of those nine days, about six of them happened on the weekend. Our biggest opportunity times were lost because of weather," Doniger said. "But it’s overwhelming, the response we got. I think it was a fantastic thing for the community and for our merchants and everyone involved."

One of those merchants was longtime Summerville resident Diane Frankenberger, who operates People, Places and Quilts on West Richardson Avenue. She praised DREAM and Doniger for an idea that, while a novelty at the beginning, emphasized an idea of togetherness during the holiday season.

"I thought it was a nice, positive thing for Summerville," she said. "I respect our Town Council wondering if it was going to be a waste of money, but it was just such a novelty. I just know whole families and groups skated together, and I thought it was a great thing."

When DREAM pitched the rink to members of Town Council, it promised to return 90 percent of the net revenue to the town to reinvest in other projects, which the organization still intends to do, Doniger said.

It's too early to know if the organization will host the rink again next winter, he said, but the inaugural run surpassed expectations.

"We really are grateful for the support we received," Doniger said. "The one comment I heard over and over and over again was, ‘This is so Summerville’, and it was kind of a testament to the merchants downtown, elected officials, the folks that came out, and everyone that had input on it."