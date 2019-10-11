SUMMERVILLE — Despite concerns from council members about the ambitious timing of the project, Town Council on Thursday approved allocating $130,000 for the town's first seasonal ice skating rink.

Proposed by Summerville DREAM, an organization promoting downtown revitalization, the rink will open in an overflow parking lot on South Cedar Street down the block from the town's YMCA and downtown boutiques .

It will run from Nov. 23 through Jan. 11.

"This is something that would be wonderful for Summerville," said Steven Doniger, Summerville DREAM director.

At the Town Council standing committee meetings Monday, there was enough discussion about the feasibility of getting a rink ready for the quickly approaching winter season that Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt moved that talks be placed on Thursday's council agenda so members could have more time to consider the proposal.

That motion passed 4-2, with Councilmen Walter Bailey and Aaron Brown voting against it.

Since the Monday meeting, Doniger said DREAM was able to answer many of council's questions. Enough council members seemed to be assuaged, as the measure passed 4-3 on Thursday. Council members Christine Czarnik and Bailey voted against the measure along with Mayor Wiley Johnson.

Among other concerns, Bailey said he simply wasn't convinced that the location of the rink was appropriate.

"I don't think downtown Summerville is the place for temporary structures," he said.

Despite how quickly the rink came to council's attention, Garten-Schmidt said Thursday that sometimes quick-turn projects can be a blessing.

"Sometimes things that happen at the last moment turn out to be the best," she said. "This is a good way to use our hospitality money. ... I think this will be a great ice breaker for our town come Christmastime."

Most of the $130,000 price tag, Doniger said, is simply from the rink's infrastructure. Getting a temporary rink constructed, properly cooled and the additional power associated with it accounts for most of the cost.

Money also is needed to set up a temporary operations center and other equipment needs as they appear during the startup process, he said.

As part of the proposal, 90 percent of the net revenue from the rink will be given back to the town to offset the costs, Doniger said. The other 10 percent will cover DREAM's operating expenses.

"This is not a grant opportunity, this is a partnership of DREAM and the town working together to make something happen," he said.

Skating at the rink will cost $8 and an additional $4 to rent skates, but with the discount opportunities planned, Doniger said the average cost for a family will be $20 to $25. DREAM anticipates somewhere between 15,000 and 18,000 people will use the rink during its seven-week run, and is hoping it will be able to return $90,000 to the town from its operating revenue.

"I want to thank the town leadership for even considering this and saying that we care about families, kids, and we want to do interesting things to show the quality of life in Summerville is such that they want to grow up here and invest here," Doniger said.