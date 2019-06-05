When March 18, 2020, rolls around, Kim Bradley will be a bit wary.
Heroic acts on that day are becoming a new norm for the North Charleston teenager. Exactly one year after helping her younger brother escape a fire inside their apartment on March 18, 2018, Kim saved 4-year-old Sa'riah Blake from drowning.
Her most recent heroic act took place on a cool afternoon at a North Charleston home on Clara Lane. Kim, 14 at the time, had arrived to babysit Sa'riah, 3 at the time, and some other children.
Sa'riah's grandmother, Candace Lesston, was giving Kim a tour of the one-story house when she realized she hadn't seen her granddaughter for some time.
Lesston called out for Sa'riah but didn't get a response.
She then looked outside and saw what looked like a toy doll dressed in a blue T-shirt and blue leggings floating face-down in the backyard pool.
It was Sa'riah. She had fallen in the 9-foot-deep pool while attempting to grab floats.
Lesston screamed and rushed to the pool deck, but Sa'riah was too far from the deck to be reached, and Lesston was hesitant to jump in since she doesn't know how to swim.
Kim heard the commotion and bolted outside. Dressed in a shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes, she plunged into the water and swam to the opposite end where Sa'riah was floating.
She lifted the toddler above her head as she paddled back to the other end.
Kim learned how to perform CPR some years ago during a field trip and performed mouth-to-mouth on the child.
“I was definitely worried that what I was doing was not going to be able to be enough," Kim said. "I felt guilty because if anything would’ve happened to her I felt like that it would have been my fault … I was praying to God that he would help her.”
At some point Kim dialed 911, and emergency personnel arrived shortly after to find Sa'riah not breathing but with a pulse.
Medics cleared Sa'riah's airway with suction, and she started breathing again. Sa'riah was transported to the hospital and discharged two days later.
The young child remembers the incident.
"I wasn't afraid," Sa'riah said.
The heroic act earned Kim the Citizen Award, given by North Charleston Fire Department Chief Gregory Bulanow to residents whose actions offer dramatic help to the city's fire department or one of the city's residents.
The award, presented a few times a year for more than a decade, often has gone to residents who helped save lives by administering CPR or who used their garden hose to try to contain fires.
Kim's incident was unique in that she both rescued the child from the pool and administered CPR, Bulanow said.
“Were it not for her immediate actions, the child would have almost certainly drowned," Bulanow said. "She exhibited great courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind to save a life."
Sa'riah's mother, Porpia Lesston, said there's no way for her to thank the teenager enough.
Kim's mother, Tiffany Wigfall, described her daughter as "God's angel" who's here to help.
Just last year, Kim was alone with her younger brother at their apartment when she noticed the kitchen ablaze. She quickly scooped up her brother and led him outside. To try to contain fire and smoke damage, she also had the presence of mind to close the apartment's doors and alert neighbors.
Firefighters arrived on scene and praised her for her quick response.
As she makes sense of all this, she is considering a future career in helping rescue people. She already is taking part in the Boy Scouts of America Fire and EMS Explorer Program, where she and other teenagers will get emergency training from North Charleston firefighters.
And Kim may pursue a career as a fire department engineer.