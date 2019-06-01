'I panicked big time.' SC man's fight against murder charges after killing, burying 2

Eddie Loftis woke to a half-empty bottle of bourbon, a raspy case of cottonmouth and a swarm of police officers milling about his Goose Creek home.
He’d slept through their arrival but knew full well why they were there that night in March 2016. No amount of Maker's Mark could erase the events of the past 24 hours.
“I’m thirsty as hell,” Loftis croaked as he sat up on the striped tan couch where he’d passed out.
A fresh bullet hole peeked from the wall behind him, alongside a painting of the Charleston Battery at dawn. The .45 caliber round just missed a pair of salt and pepper shakers in the adjoining room before burrowing into a refrigerator door. It came to rest near photos of his smiling children in cheerleading and football uniforms.
Officers noted the damage when they first showed up at the South Pandora Drive home to investigate the somewhat fantastical tale of violence Loftis’ wife and friends had recounted during a 10 p.m. visit to the city’s police station.
Eddie had threatened to kill himself, his wife Wilda explained, distraught over a late-night confrontation that occurred in their home while she was out of town at a cheerleading event. He blurted out that he had killed two men who attacked him in the front sitting room, and that he’d left their bodies in the backyard.
Even she had trouble believing it all. Her husband, a 39-year-old construction superintendent, normally just puttered around the house and caught up on his sleep when she went out of town.
“I mean, this is Eddie,” his wife said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”
At first glance, she seemed to have a point. The house looked clean and tidy. But closer inspection revealed the bullet hole in the wall and spots of blood smeared on the baseboards and curled in the tile grout on the floor. Then officers stepped into the backyard and spotted a freshly dug mound of dirt in the center of the lawn.
“I’m kind of freaking out right now,” one officer told a supervisor over the phone. “I’m like ‘I’m not digging this up.’ ”
Loftis woke to another officer closely watching him on the couch. The officer asked if he had any weapons on him, then told him to sit tight and not make any sudden moves. The father of four assured the officer he meant him no harm.
“I’m a pussycat, man,” Loftis said, stifling a yawn. “I love everybody. But if you come in my house and (expletive) with my family, then I get a little mean.”
Family man
James “Eddie” Loftis spent most of his life in Goose Creek, a fast-growing, middle-class suburb about 30 minutes northwest of Charleston. His family had moved there from the capital city of Columbia when he was 7, following a new work assignment for his dad in the commercial construction trade.
Eddie, as he was always known, followed his father into the business and soon became one of the company’s youngest superintendents, overseeing the construction of shopping centers, a regional aquarium and other large projects.
He’d been married to his wife Wilda for 19 years after meeting her at a mutual friend’s barbecue gathering. They settled in a single-story, brick ranch house flanked by towering pines, maples and sweet-gum trees in a quiet neighborhood tucked off bustling Red Bank Road. Here, they took to raising a family that would eventually include three daughters and a son.
To neighbors, the Loftises seemed a solid American family. The girls competed in cheerleading, with their mom coaching them. When his son wasn’t playing football and baseball, Loftis taught him how to hunt for deer and fish for spottail bass. A family boat, dubbed "Swallow This," sat parked in the yard, along with a Coachmen camper for longer outings. Inside the ranch, a teddy bear cut-out on the fridge smiled beneath a pink heart with “Loftis family” inked in its center.
There had been a few run-ins with the law along the way for Loftis in the early 2000s — a minor marijuana charge, a reckless driving arrest after downing a few beers and a domestic violence count that followed an argument with his wife. Most were thrown out before they went to court. By and large, Loftis had kept his nose clean for years while he concentrated on work and family.
He showed the world his devotion to his wife and children by inking their names on his left arm. He also had his wife’s name tattooed on his chest, right arm and under his wedding ring.
He would soon tell detectives that his family was first and foremost in his mind when he set about trying to cover up the worst night of his life.
Wilda and the two youngest girls had left to spend the weekend at a cheerleading event in Irmo, just outside Columbia. With their son staying with his grandmother, Loftis had the house to himself on the night of March 4, 2016.
He told his wife he would probably turn in early for the night. But after a few beers, he decided to take a cab into Charleston that evening to visit a strip club in an industrial stretch of the peninsula known as The Neck.
The night got blurry from there.
Expense records would later show that Loftis dropped $770 at Stilettos Gentlemen’s Club on private dances with a pair of strippers named Maddy and Innocense.
From there, he’d climbed into a taxi parked outside the club and headed back home.
Behind the wheel of the champagne-colored Dodge Caravan was Guma Dubar, a 46-year-old cabbie who owned his own company. Riding shotgun was Dubar’s friend, James Cody Newland, 32. The pair often went to the club at night to retrieve Newland’s girlfriend after her shift as a dancer ended.
On this night, however, the pair didn’t return. They seemingly vanished after driving Loftis home. When they failed to show up the following day, Dubar’s worried wife called police to report him missing.
Staring at the 5-foot by 3-foot pile of crumbled dirt in the Loftis backyard, police began to suspect they now knew where Dubar and Newland had ended up.
As crime scene technicians set up shop in the backyard, the road outside filled with cruisers and flashing lights. The exhaust from idling vehicles created an eerie fog in the darkness as officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses.
One neighbor told officers she had seen a large fire in Loftis' yard early that morning, around 4:30 a.m. Another recalled billowing clouds of smoke that smelled like rubber. Other neighbors saw two men and a cab parked outside the home around 1 a.m. It disappeared before dawn.
Loftis now stirred on the couch inside his home. He desperately wanted a drink, a Pepsi or Mountain Dew to quench his thirst. He told the officers watching him to help themselves to something in the fridge as well, to sit down and take a load off. He said he understood they were just doing their job. They declined his offers.
"It's too late for this (expletive)," Loftis said. "I'm ready to go crawl into bed. But I imagine I'm going to jail in a second."
He was wrong. He had a date at the police station first.
'I panicked big time'
Detectives led Loftis into a small interview room barely big enough to accommodate a table and four stiff-back chairs. A one-way mirror looked in on the windowless office while an overhead video camera recorded the proceedings.
Loftis started to take off his camouflage jacket before realizing there was a chill. After commiserating for a moment on the unpredictability of Lowcountry weather, the detective across from him got down to business.
“So talk to me,” he said. “Tell me what’s going on.”
“I — damn — I did something I shouldn’t have,” Loftis began.
He explained that he’d taken cabs to and from the strip club to avoid drinking and driving. After returning home, he heard a loud banging on the front door. The taxi driver and his friend stood outside, demanding to be paid. Loftis was sure he had already settled his fare.
When he opened the door, the two men pushed him inside and against a wall, yelling that he owed them money, Loftis explained.
“I already paid them so I’m like ‘What the hell?’ So I said ‘I got your money.’ I went to my damn drawer and got my pistol and I come back out and they’re pushing me and talking (expletive). And I shot both of them.”
He had a grabbed a .45-caliber Hi Point pistol and blasted eight rounds at the two men. He wasn’t sure how many times he’d hit them but knew it did the job. They were both dead. He had no idea who they were. He didn’t even know their names.
“I know the right thing would have been to call the cops right then and there,” Loftis offered. “But I damn flipped out pretty much ... I kind of felt like I had done something wrong and I tried to cover it up ... I got a wife. I got kids. I got people I got to take care of. I just lost it.”
Over the course of several hours, he tried to make it all go away. He dragged the bodies into the backyard and dug a shallow pit where he placed them.
He scrubbed down the floors and walls with bleach, trying to wipe away the blood — so much blood. Then he tossed the dirty towels in the pit along with his soiled clothes and some pieces of an old wooden privacy fence. He filled a 5-gallon can at a local gas station and tossed the contents in the pit. Then, he set it all ablaze.
“It was really a lot of work,” Loftis told the detectives. “I was up all night long. All I kept thinking about was my wife and the kids coming home and seeing all this.”
“I panicked. I panicked big time.”
He told the detectives he had done horrible things that night and had ditched the taxi somewhere as well to cover his tracks. But that didn’t speak to who he was as a person, he said.
“I mean, I’m not a bad guy. I’m not a damn killer. I don’t go around robbing people and (expletive). You know, I work and I take care of my family, and occasionally I have a few drinks and that’s it,” he insisted, leaning forward and rubbing his hands together. "I am one of the most honest people you will ever meet in your life.”
So much so, he explained, that his conscience wouldn’t let him live with the shooting even after it seemed he had gotten away with it. Over the course of the day, he confided in his eldest daughter, his best friend, his father and his wife, who had rushed home after learning something was wrong. They all told him to go to the police.
Loftis instead considered taking his own life. He strung a thin rope from a nail inside his shed, near a plastic Santa head, a blow-up reindeer and other Christmas supplies. But in the end, he passed out from exhaustion and the bourbon he’d consumed to get through it all.
The detectives told him they were glad he was still here and had decided to do the right thing in the end.
“We deal with so many actual bad guys it’s nice to deal with a good guy every now and then,” one of them offered.
At 2:39 a.m. on March 6, 2016, the detectives informed Loftis that he was under arrest and slipped a pair of handcuffs on him. He was being charged with two counts of murder.
A robbery plot?
The case made national headlines when news of the killings surfaced later that day. By that time, Loftis was being held on a suicide watch at the Berkeley County jail.
Meanwhile, authorities worked to confirm the identities of the two bodies found burned beyond recognition in his yard. When he piled dirt atop the smoldering grave, it essentially slow-cooked the bodies, functioning, as one first responder described it, as “a Hawaiian barbecue pit.”
When tests revealed the remains were those of Dubar and Newland, their families grieved and offered words of tribute.
Dubar’s widow described him as a hard-working, devoted and generous man who had labored long hours ferrying passengers around so he could provide for his family and put his daughter through college. He squirreled away whatever he could to treat them to occasional trips to the Bahamas, Florida and New York to show his love, his widow said.
Newland’s mother described her son as a happy-go-lucky young man who possessed a special soul despite challenges he had encountered in life. She said Newland had become close with Dubar, and they often rode around together at night to pass the time.
A mysterious caller, however, told Goose Creek investigators that Newland had ulterior motives for tagging along that night. He and Dubar had planned to rob Loftis after Newland's girlfriend, a dancer at the club, doctored his drink with tranquilizing drugs, the caller said.
Police traced the tip to a young man who said he'd learned of the plot from another stripper at the club. Police tracked down Newland's girlfriend, but she denied even seeing Loftis that night. She added that Newland had stolen from her past clients when she was on Backpage, a popular escort website shut down by federal law enforcement in 2018. But not this time.
She agreed to take a polygraph, but the results proved inconclusive, and the trail seemed to end there.
But the theory made sense to Loftis' legal team. It offered an explanation as to why his recollection of the strip club visit was murky at best. It also might explain why he signed away a good chunk of his bank account to pay for private dances, they reasoned. What's more, the tipster had told police that Loftis had to be carried to Dubar's cab when he left the club that night.
His attorneys, Stephen Harris and Ryan Schwartz, had insisted all along that Loftis had acted in self-defense. And they were well aware that the two men he killed had their own problems with the law.
Dubar had spent time in prison on drug charges. And at the time of his death, he was free on bail while awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. He was accused of shooting a North Charleston man in the leg the previous year.
On the night of Loftis' arrest, Goose Creek police openly referred to Newland as a heroin dealer in conversations recorded by dashboard cameras. An autopsy showed a virtual pharmacy of drugs in his system, including marijuana, morphine, codeine and fentanyl.
The self-defense theory
Loftis' lawyers felt police weren’t looking hard enough at their client’s claims of self-defense.
A month after the killings, they sent a New York forensic investigator to the Loftis home and he found evidence that police had apparently missed. He located a size 12 shoe print on the front door, cracks in the door frame and blood spatter inside those crevices that suggested someone had tried to kick in the door at the time the shooting occurred.
Harris had the door removed and securely stored at his office until it could be turned over to prosecutors for testing at the State Law Enforcement Division’s crime lab.
The attorneys sensed they were on to something. Though Loftis had clearly messed up in trying to dispose of the bodies, he might have been fully justified under South Carolina law in using deadly force, they reasoned. The S.C. Protection of Persons and Property Act is a “stand your ground” law that gives homeowners the right in many circumstances to use deadly force against people breaking into their houses.
Prosecutors maintained that Loftis had given inconsistent statements to police about whether he had let the two men into his home or they forced their way in. At a preliminary hearing in April 2016, a magistrate judge opted to let the case proceed to trial, saying the question of self-defense was for a jury to decide.
The following month, another judge let Loftis leave jail in favor of house arrest while he pursued his defense. For the first time in two months, he was back with his family.
Dubar's widow was horrified. She insisted she didn't feel safe with Loftis on the street. And she resented people dredging up her husband's past to somehow justify his death. She and others maintained Dubar was a stalwart family man and an honest taxi driver.
Prosecutors showed every intention of taking the case to trial. But Harris and Schwartz became increasingly convinced the defense would prevail.
The police had missed key evidence in overlooking damage to the front door jamb, they reasoned. Then, they didn’t bother to test it when the defense turned it over to them. They also hadn’t done much to follow up on the theory that Loftis had been drugged and set up for robbery. No one tested him for drugs on the night of his arrest, despite indications from his friends and family that he seemed to be on something, the defense attorneys said.
What's more, Loftis had received a letter in jail from the stripper who allegedly drugged him on the night of the killings, Schwartz said. The dancer wrote that she was in rehab and wanted to make amends to Loftis as part of her 12-step program. She didn't specify what what she had done to him but referred to Newland, her slain boyfriend, as Loftis' "alleged second victim."
"More than anything, I regret these wrongs I have done to you," she wrote. "As part of my recovery it is is important that I make amends in any possible way I am able to. I will be praying for you, hang in there."
She closed the letter with a smiley face.
Police stood by their investigation, noting that tests after Loftis' arrest would only have shown drugs in his system at that time, not when the killings occurred. They maintained they did everything they could to run down the tip about an alleged scheme to drug and rob Loftis that night but found nothing to support it. And they insisted they had inspected the front door for signs of forced entry but found none at the time the killings were reported.
Prosecutor Bryan Alfaro felt the evidence against Loftis would hold up just fine. If Loftis had been drugged that night, Alfaro wondered, how had he managed to clean his house, dispose of the bodies and ditch the taxi a mile away from his home, tossing the keys into the woods for good measure?
Loftis kept his head down as the trial loomed, focusing on a routine that revolved around work, family and meetings with his lawyers. Unwilling to chance a return to jail, he checked in with his bail bondsman any time he so much as contemplated a break from the norm, such as a visit to a new church or job site. Don’t worry about it, he was told.
Still, it was hard not to.
In addition to the trial, the prospect of a wrongful death lawsuit from Dubar's widow loomed on the horizon. Loftis worried his family would be exposed.
Grief also gripped him as he struggled to process the death of his father, George Loftis, whose heart stopped in June 2018 at the age of 71. Loftis had been extremely close to his dad, and his death hit hard.
On a relatively warm morning on Dec. 2, Loftis chose to stay behind as his wife and kids left for another cheerleading event in Columbia. They had moved to a new home in the area, and he planned to relax and get dinner ready for them later in the day when they returned.
He texted his wife around 1:20 p.m. Then, silence.
When his wife returned home around 4, she found him dead. The coroner ruled his death a suicide. Loftis left no note to explain why.
His passing brought an abrupt end to the double-murder case without a clear answer as to what really happened that night in March 2016. Did Eddie Loftis lose his cool and kill two men in cold blood, as prosecutors maintained? Or was he a victim of circumstances who acted out of self-preservation with his own life on the line?
The only three men who could answer that question were now gone.