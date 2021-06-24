I-26 traffic still snarled hours after 9 vehicles crash, igniting fires

A fiery multiple-vehicle crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 26, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Officials said the fire broke out on eastbound I-26 at approximately 5 a.m. June 24, 2 miles past Exit 194 between Jedburg Road and North Maple Street.

Traffic remained at a near standstill about 11 a.m.

Nine vehicles were involved in the crash and several were on fire, Trooper Nick Pye said. It is still unclear what started the crash.

The Dorchester County Fire Department responded to the scene.

“I would anticipate I-26 being shut down for an extended period of time,” Pye said. “We do have a detour set up. Vehicles are exiting at Exit 194 and can go on either Highway 78 or U.S. 176.”

It is unclear how long it will take crews to clear the scene.