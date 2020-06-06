top story

I-26 traffic headed to Summerville beginning to move after being at standstill for hours

An accident has brought traffic headed toward Summerville on Interstate 26 to a standstill Saturday afternoon. Drivers here are attempting to use the emergency lane to make progress. The left lane ahead is shut down and several emergency responders are on the scene. Jerrel Smith/Staff

Westbound traffic is beginning to move on Interstate 26 after a multi-vehicle accident shut down all lanes this afternoon near Ladson.

Traffic headed toward Summerville is moving slowly as the wreck scene is cleaned up. The collision just before 2 p.m. was 2 miles west of the Ashley Phosphate Road exit. 

Some drivers reported sitting in traffic for nearly two hours as emergency workers handled the crash. As of 4:30 p.m., first responders were still at the scene at mile marker 207.

Traffic is being funneled into one lane as the road is cleared.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. No information was available on injuries.

