I-26 traffic headed to Summerville beginning to move after being at standstill for hours

Westbound traffic is beginning to move on Interstate 26 after a multi-vehicle accident shut down all lanes this afternoon near Ladson.
Traffic headed toward Summerville is moving slowly as the wreck scene is cleaned up. The collision just before 2 p.m. was 2 miles west of the Ashley Phosphate Road exit.
Some drivers reported sitting in traffic for nearly two hours as emergency workers handled the crash. As of 4:30 p.m., first responders were still at the scene at mile marker 207.
Traffic is being funneled into one lane as the road is cleared.
At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. No information was available on injuries.