After 30 months of detours, the eastbound Interstate 26 exit to King Street has reopened for drivers making their way downtown.

The route had been shut down since January 2017 as the city began working on the third phase of its Spring-Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project.

The project, estimated to cost just under $200 million, will drain over 250 acres that span the middle of the peninsula.

The exit reopened when work on the Coming Street shaft finished, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.