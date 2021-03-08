I-26 crash near Ridgeville kills 1, halts traffic toward Columbia for several hours

A crash on westbound Interstate 26 near Ridgeville killed one of the drivers and brought traffic headed toward Columbia to a standstill for several hours.
Around 11:55 a.m. on March 8, several vehicles collided, closing all lanes on I-26 West. Six vehicles total were involved. One driver was killed, while one other was injured. The deceased driver has not been publicly identified.
The scene was located about 2 miles west of the Ridgeville Road exit.
Traffic cameras showed traffic in full gridlock around 12:45 p.m. March 8.
The crash was cleared around 3 p.m., officials said, and by 3:45 p.m. traffic was moving steadily.