I-26 crash near Ridgeville halts traffic heading toward Columbia for several hours

A crash on westbound Interstate 26 near Ridgeville brought traffic headed toward Columbia to a standstill for several hours on March 8.
The S.C. Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 11:32 a.m. and all lanes on I-26 West were blocked. The scene was located about 2 miles west of the Ridgeville Road exit.
It was a multi-vehicle collision, the S.C. Highway Patrol said. Traffic cameras showed traffic in full gridlock around 12:45 p.m. March 8.
By 2:30 p.m., traffic was moving, but at a slow pace. One lane had reopened.
The crash was cleared around 3 p.m., officials said, and by 3:45 p.m. traffic was moving steadily.