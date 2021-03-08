You are the owner of this article.
I-26 crash near Ridgeville halts traffic heading toward Columbia for several hours

I-26 crash near Ridgeville

Vehicles at a standstill on westbound Interstate 26 near Ridgeville following a crash on Monday, March 8, 2021. SCDOT/Provided

A crash on westbound Interstate 26 near Ridgeville brought traffic headed toward Columbia to a standstill for several hours on March 8.

The S.C. Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 11:32 a.m. and all lanes on I-26 West were blocked. The scene was located about 2 miles west of the Ridgeville Road exit.

It was a multi-vehicle collision, the S.C. Highway Patrol said. Traffic cameras showed traffic in full gridlock around 12:45 p.m. March 8. 

By 2:30 p.m., traffic was moving, but at a slow pace. One lane had reopened.

The crash was cleared around 3 p.m., officials said, and by 3:45 p.m. traffic was moving steadily.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

