Commuting in Berkeley County may get easier in the coming years.

A 6-mile stretch of Interstate 26 between Jedburg Road and S.C. Highway 27 is expected to go from two lanes in each direction to three lanes to provide for more and more vehicles on the road. It comes as the S.C. Department of Transportation embarks on a bold project to expand the highway from Charleston to Columbia in various areas.

"Each project is different," DOT Lowcountry Program Manager Craig Winn said. "This will accommodate additional capacity needs in the growing area."

It will take some time for the project to get off the ground. Winn said it would be late 2021 or early 2022 before the first work begins. The project will be financed at the state level. A cost for the project has not yet been determined.

The project also comes as the Transportation Department surveys public input for how to tackle growing congestion and vehicle traffic in the Charleston area.

In the short term, the state wants to improve overhead signs and ensure traffic lights are more visible and aren’t simply dangling from overhead lines. The department also wants to improve crash management time and clear wrecked vehicles from the interstate much quicker.

Intermediate plans involve metering on-ramps — or installing stop lights to regulate the flow of traffic based on the current conditions. The process typically uses a two-way signal that can sense traffic demand and signal back to the ramp when it’s safe for cars to enter the intersection.

In the long term, the department said it would like to add more capacity by retrofitting some lanes as High Occupancy Toll lanes, essentially carpool lanes that also require vehicles to pay an additional fee to use them.

Talk of expanding lanes on I-26 comes amid a population surge in Berkeley County in the past few years. More than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total population to more than 210,000, according to census figures.

The expansion of the 6-mile stretch will be the second major roadway project in the county in recent history. In 2018, the exit 197 interchange off I-26 opened to make travel easier for residents in the large upscale village of Nexton in western Berkeley County.