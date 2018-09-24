Interstate 95, the principal U.S. East Coast highway, was open throughout the Carolinas Monday after more than a week of closures due to Hurricane Florence flooding.
However, hundreds of other roads remain closed in the Carolinas, as flooding continues 10 days after Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, N.C. There were 415 roads closed in North Carolina and 151 road and bridge closures in South Carolina Monday.
As enormous amounts of water dumped by the storm makes its way through the river systems of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, the worst of the flooding has shifted toward the coast.
SCDOT crews monitor water levels at the S.C. 501 Bypass in Conway (Photos by Cody Crouch) pic.twitter.com/qVBBxGnrw0— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 23, 2018
Interstate 40 remained closed Monday from Wilmington N.C. to Exit 385, and North Carolina's Department of Transportation was urging motorists to avoid 11 southeastern counties. That's down from 17 counties on Friday.
The NCDOT urged drivers to not drive around barricades, saying: "If a road is closed it is closed for a reason."
South Carolina motorists were being urged to use SCDOT’s 511 mobile app or to call 511 for current travel conditions.