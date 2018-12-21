The Wando River bridge reopened Friday afternoon after authorities closed the eastbound lanes due to a tractor-trailer container that overturned in strong winds.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 526 at the Daniel Island exit reopened around 1 p.m. after being closed for more than an hour.
Mount Pleasant police said traffic in the area is still "extremely heavy."
The Charleston area is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with the highest speeds expected in the afternoon. The National Weather Service encouraged high profile vehicles to take extra caution while driving over bridges and overpasses.