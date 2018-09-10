The Tuesday morning commute on eastbound Interstate 26 into Charleston will be "nonexistent" because crews plan to close the highway at 5 a.m. to set up for lane reversals ahead of Hurricane Florence, officials said.
The eastbound lanes of I-26 will be closed from Interstate 77 near Columbia through Charleston to Interstate 526, the S.C. Department of Transportation said.
The reversal is meant to ease the flow of traffic as residents leave the state's coastline following an evacuation order by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Law enforcement officers and DOT workers plan to get "boots on the ground" around 5 a.m., at which point all eastbound ramps will be shut down, Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Manley said. At that time, commuters will need to take alternate routes.
While I-26 east will be closed in the early morning, the actual lane reversal will go into effect at noon once authorities have determined that all traffic has been cleared.
Drivers who take I-526 will only have access to westbound I-26. The eastbound lanes of I-26 will not be accessible.
Commuters are encouraged to use the normal lanes of I-26 west unless they are evacuating. The first exit for those traveling along the reversed lanes will be in Ridgeville, and the closest one after that will be in Orangeburg.
Troopers will monitor the tri-county area on Tuesday but will not disrupt traffic on local roads unless there is a high volume of evacuation traffic.