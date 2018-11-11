Two people are dead after Berkeley County authorities say a man shot and killed his wife at the couple's home Saturday and then himself.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury identified the deceased as Rashad Patton, 37, and Oslen Patton, 44, who lived on Samantha Way near Goose Creek.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun at the couple's home. When deputies arrived, both Pattons were found lying in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Maj. Jeremy Baker.

Oslen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rashad was transported to a hospital where she later died as well, authorities said. On Sunday, Salisbury affirmed that Oslen died by suicide and that Rashad's death was a homicide.

No further information about what may have preceded the shooting was immediately available.

The incident was the fourth homicide in Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and the 47th in the tri-county so far this year.