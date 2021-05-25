Husband, wife dead in alleged Dorchester County murder-suicide

Authorities investigating the deaths of two people in a Dorchester County neighborhood near North Charleston believe a man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

According to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office, Mario Anton Walker, 40, shot his wife, 36-year-old Kimberly Renee Walker, before taking his own life on May 24.

They were pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m., according to the Coroner's Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 7:44 p.m. on Honeysuckle Lake Drive, said Lt. Rick Carson, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The street is in the Peppertree subdivision, an unincorporated area of the county off Ashley Phosphate Road.

A neighbor told dispatchers she head a couple arguing followed by gunshots, according to an incident report.

Deputies entering the residence found Mario Walker dead from a gunshot wound on the floor, the report states. Kimberly Renee Walker was found laying in bed dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

A large group gathered at the residence as police investigated. A man at the scene told deputies a juvenile moved the firearm used in the shooting to a truck outside the residence for safekeeping, the report states.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies, North Charleston police and North Charleston firefighters also responded to the call.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, free help can be reached at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: (800)273-8255.