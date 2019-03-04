Shortly before his wife went missing in March 2012, Bob McCaffrey’s mistress broke off their affair.
The fast-moving fling had the West Ashley man making frequent drives to the Upstate so he could see Brandy Lee, a woman he'd met at a bar on Valentine's Day that year.
But in early March, Lee said she cut it off with McCaffrey. She’d received a text from his wife, 36-year-old Gayle McCaffrey, telling her to stay away. His wife said they were going to save their marriage.
In the parking lot of an Applebee's, Lee said she told Bob McCaffrey their brief relationship was over. He tearfully asked her to give him a "couple of months," she said.
Then, the day after St. Patrick's Day, Bob McCaffrey texted Lee saying his wife had left him and that he was going to get a "fresh start."
Nearly seven years later, Lee took the stand Monday in a Charleston County courtroom to testify about the details of her affair with Bob McCaffrey. It was the first day of McCaffrey's trial for obstruction of justice in connection with his wife's disappearance. The 47-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
McCaffrey is accused of lying to investigators when he reported his wife missing on March 18, 2012.
His attorney contends a distraught McCaffrey cooperated with investigators by agreeing to a six-hour interview that day.
McCaffrey had returned early that morning from a whirlwind trip to the Upstate to try to see Lee, testimony revealed. He said he got back to his residence on Limestone Boulevard and discovered that his wife was gone. Their children, then ages 10 and 4, were home alone.
He reported that Gayle McCaffrey left behind personal belongings — her wedding ring, phone, checkbook and vehicle — and a note saying she was leaving him for another man who worshiped and cared deeply for her. She said she'd discovered her husband's safe and took $110,000 and a gun she found inside.
Charleston County sheriff's officials would later say the typed farewell note was bogus, announcing early in their probe that they believed McCaffrey was responsible for his wife's demise.
Gayle McCaffrey is presumed dead, but her body has not been found.
The Sheriff's Office in June 2014 charged McCaffrey with obstruction for allegedly misleading investigators. They didn't move to charge him directly with her death until last year. The murder charge didn't stick: The charge was dropped after a grand jury didn’t see enough evidence for an indictment.
He is free on bail on the obstruction charge. His children are living with one of Gayle McCaffrey's sisters.
Gayle McCaffrey was a reserved a hardworking woman dedicated to her job at The Citadel, 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Shealy said in court Monday. A devout Baptist, she was devoted to her husband and their children. Her relatives have said it wasn't in her nature to abandon her family.
Right before she went missing, Gayle McCaffrey was "putting her all" into saving her fractured marriage, Shealy said.
"She booked a cabin for the next weekend so that she and Bob could go there. She made sure that she ordered a wine and cheese plate for them," Shealy told the jury.
Bob McCaffrey's attorney, Chris Lizzi, acknowledged his client "wasn't the best husband."
"He wasn't faithful to his wife," Lizzi said during his opening statement. "But that's not what we're here about today."
Lee, 37, testified she met Bob McCaffrey on Valentine's Day in 2012 in Brevard, N.C. She'd been drinking at a pub with her girlfriends. McCaffrey noticed her and picked up her tab. They exchanged numbers and met up at a motel that night, the first of numerous meetings over the next several weeks.
She said he spoiled her with gifts and dinners. They got together at other motels and sometimes stayed at a home McCaffrey was remodeling in Brevard.
Lee said McCaffrey told her he was separated from his wife and that he wasn't living at home. She testified she learned he was "very much still married" about three weeks in to their affair.
Lee said she continued to talk to McCaffrey after she broke off their relationship.
On March 17, 2012, he texted Lee asking where she would be partying that night. In the early morning hours of March 18, he showed up at a VFW in Travelers Rest, a city in Greenville County, where she was singing karaoke with friends. She shrugged him off.
"I was drinking and singing and dancing and having a good time. I wasn't paying him much attention," Lee testified.
She left the bar. She said he followed her in his car, so she made several U-turns before losing him on a back road. While they were on the phone, an officer in Travelers Rest pulled McCaffrey over for speeding about 2:15 a.m.
At 2:22 p.m. on March 18, McCaffrey texted Lee saying his wife was gone, leaving him and his kids alone. He wanted to talk to Lee. But she said she didn't know if she believed him, according to text messages shown in court.
McCaffrey reported his wife missing to authorities at 5:19 p.m., nearly 11 hours after he said he returned home from the Upstate.
Christopher Davis, who was working as a Charleston County deputy at the time, responded to the home.
Davis testified that McCaffrey showed him his wife's belongings on the kitchen counter and the supposed farewell note. As they talked, McCaffrey started crying hysterically. He paced back and forth. His hands were shaking.
"He was showing signs of nervousness," Davis said.
The officer said he thought McCaffrey's story didn't add up, so he notified his supervisors to bring in detectives to take a closer look at the case.