The husband of Gayle McCaffrey, a Charleston woman presumed dead following her disappearance nearly seven years ago, was found guilty Friday of intentionally misleading investigators as they searched for her.
Bob McCaffrey, 47, was convicted of obstruction of justice and given a 10-year prison sentence, the maximum.
Prosecutors said he lied to Charleston County sheriff's investigators when he reported 36-year-old Gayle McCaffrey missing in March 2012. He gave a deputy a typed goodbye note from his wife, which stated she was leaving him for another man.
Authorities dismissed the letter as bogus, suspecting that Bob McCaffrey had authored it.
Since then, numerous searches for Gayle McCaffrey have stretched from around the couple's home in West Ashley to the Upstate, where Bob McCaffrey had an affair with a woman while he traveled to North Carolina for home remodeling jobs.
Gayle McCaffrey's remains have not been found.
Authorities early in their investigation publicly named Bob McCaffrey as the suspect in his wife's slaying. Jurors in the obstruction case didn't hear that the Sheriff's Office brought a murder charge against McCaffrey last year. The murder charge was dismissed when a grand jury declined to indict him in his wife's death.
The obstruction of justice charge had been pending against McCaffrey since June 2014.
On the morning of March 18, 2012, Bob McCaffrey told deputies he returned to his residence on Limestone Boulevard from a trip to the Upstate, where he had tried to see his mistress in Travelers Rest. That woman had recently broken off their affair after learning he was still married. Gayle McCaffrey knew about her husband's fling.
He said he found a farewell note that stated his wife was leaving him and their two children, then ages 10 and 4, to be with a man named Nicky.
Authorities said McCaffrey waited 11 hours from the time he said he realized his wife was gone to when he called deputies. He first called his father, a retired police detective, who advised him to contact an attorney.
"I loved the woman to freaking death," Bob McCaffrey told investigators in a recording of his 2012 interview played in court.
Jurors heard testimony over four days that centered on whether Gayle McCaffrey authored the goodbye letter.
The note included profanities. Yet, her sister and several coworkers at The Citadel testified they never knew the modest woman to curse. A forensic linguist hired by the Sheriff's Office analyzed the language patterns of both the husband and wife and concluded it was more likely that Bob McCaffrey had crafted the letter.
"This letter is not Gayle’s voice," 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Shealy told jurors. "She lost her voice in March of 2012."
Those closest to Gayle McCaffrey portrayed her as a devoted mother entrenched in activities at First Baptist Church in downtown Charleston.
And she was committed to salvaging her marriage, Shealy said. In text messages sent in March 2012, Gayle McCaffrey assured her husband she had faith in their relationship. Friends said she was excited about booking a cabin in the mountains of North Carolina, a getaway she hoped would rekindle their romance.
Defense attorney Chris Lizzi contended that the fact that his client was unfaithful to his wife didn't make him guilty of a crime.
“No one here in this courtroom in Charleston knows where Ms. McCaffrey is," he said. "Missing people happen."