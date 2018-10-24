Three years ago almost to the day, the remnants of Hurricane Patricia swept over South Carolina, pushing up flooding tides and dropping rain.
The 8-foot tide that submerged downtown Charleston streets during morning commuter rush was partly caused by a full moon.
Now the remnants of Hurricane Willa, after moving across Mexico and the Gulf, are poised to make about the same sweep — under a full moon.
This time, though, the flood tide isn't expected to be quite so bad.
The National Weather Service in Charleston on Wednesday said minor to moderate, possibly even major, coastal flooding will be likely around times of high tide along the coast Thursday and Friday.
The storm will affect the area with gusty winds during a period of already expected high astronomical tides.
A high tide of about 7.5 feet could occur Friday morning toward the 9:40 a.m. peak, as rush hour winds down. Thursday's tide won't be as high but will be earlier during heavier traffic.
More than an inch of rain could fall, the Weather Service said. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts, especially toward the coast.
How bad it gets will depend on just where the core of the bad weather goes, said meteorologist Bob Bright. The farther inland, the stormier.
"There will be some heavier rain around. It won't be a fun situation (along the coast)," he said.
Gusts could reach about 35 mph, said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow. The worst of the weather should be from Friday morning to early afternoon.
The storm sweeping through the state has been fueled by the remnants of Willa. The hurricane on Wednesday had dissipated over northeastern Mexico after making landfall on that country's Pacific coast as a destructive storm with 120 mph winds.
"This non-tropical surface low will hug the northern Gulf Coast through Friday, then strengthen off the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the private company Weather Underground.
"Off the Northeast coast, it’s expected to morph into the season's first nor’easter, bringing cold, blustery rain to the coast and some wet snow inland," Henson said.