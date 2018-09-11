A hurricane watch has been issued from Edisto Beach north to the Virginia border as Florence barrels toward a probable landfall in the Southeast as a catastrophic storm. Landfall is expected Thursday or Thursday night.

A storm surge watch also has been issued for the same area.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston continued to alert of the high risk of dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding through the week, including the effects of the storm. A hurricane or storm surge watch means those conditions are possible in an area within 48 hours; a warning means they are expected within 36 hours.

Overnight computer model runs continued to suggest a landfall on the North Carolina coast. But forecasters on Tuesday also were eyeing the possibility the storm could make landfall then meander back into South Carolina on Friday or Saturday.

"It's really a dicey forecast right now," said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

If the storm holds the North Carolina track, winds in the Charleston area could be about 40 mph and rainfall an inch or less. If the storm makes landfall closer or meanders back, both those numbers will rise, he said.

Hurricane Florence at 5 a.m. Tuesday had 140 mph winds and the Category 4 storm was expected to keep strengthening. The hurricane was within 1,000 of South Carolina. A buoy 80 miles north of the center of the storm recorded tropical storm force winds stronger than 40 mph and 23 feet high swells.

"Florence is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the U.S. coastline," said National Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown. "The hurricane is predicted to meander over the eastern portions of North or South Carolina (Friday and Saturday)," he said.

Three days out, the average error of a hurricane direction prediction can be more than 100 miles, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow.

"Florence is still forecast to be a Category 4 when it hits and lingers, bringing a deadly storm surge, prolonged high amounts of rain and highly destructive widespread winds," he said late Monday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered an evacuation of storm surge and flood-prone coastal areas and ordered the lanes reversed for it on Interstate 26 out of Charleston and U.S. 501 out of Myrtle Beach. Eastbound lanes were closed Tuesday.

On Monday, cars were lining up at gas stations and stores were seeing runs on storm supplies.