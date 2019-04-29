Hurricane matthew (survey)
David Reedy of North Carolina wades in surging ocean water from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 during low tide on Isle of Palms. The waves bowled over boardwalks at high tide and continued eroding sand dunes as the tide subsided. File/Andrew Knapp/Staff

There's little that matters to coastal South Carolina residents more than hurricanes, at least from June though November. 

Coverage of the storms and the forces that make us vulnerable to them are integral to the Post and Courier's mission of public service. That's why we're exploring new ways to best cover them, and we need your help.

We'd like you to take this short survey as we explore whether or not to launch a pop-up newsletter that runs during hurricane season. 

The Post and Courier named our changing climate the 2018 Newsmaker of the Year, largely because last year we saw catastrophic flooding, record tidal floods and Hurricane Florence, the storm that almost nearly became the most powerful hurricane ever to make landfall in South Carolina. 

Hurricane coverage will likely only become more important. Thank you for helping us provide the best coverage possible. 

Click here to take the survey.

