After making landfall on Wednesday, Hurricane Michael began to to weaken with winds dropping to 90 mph as of 8 p.m.

Despite dropping in strength, officials still are urging the public to take precautions.

Tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph were expected to start in South Carolina within the next few hours. Forecasters warned the state faces flooding rains and winds or gusts up to hurricane force of 74 mph in some spots — strong enough to snap trees, damage houses and make driving perilous.

Winds closer to Charleston were expected as strong as 35 mph with gusts as strong as 50 mph.

The storm was expect to cross South Carolina on Thursday along a line from Aiken just west of Columbia toward Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward within the warning area along the southeast U.S. coast beginning tonight through Friday," said National Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown.

The swipe of the storm will be felt from about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday, said Mark Malsick, S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison. It will reach as far as 60 miles to the west of where the eye passes, or the Upstate, and 100 miles to the east of where it passes, or the coast.

Nearer to Charleston, the worst will be felt overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow.

What to expect in the Charleston area

Winds — Tropical storm force wind and gusts becoming more frequent into Thursday. Sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible, with the strongest winds expected near the coast. Strong winds could persist into Thursday evening, especially across southeast South Carolina.

Power — Scattered to numerous downed trees and power lines are likely which could produce power outages.

Tornadoes — Tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. A tornado watches may be issued.

Rainfall — 1-2 inches inland and less than 1 inch near the coast likely through Thursday. Localized flooding is possible, particularly near the coast, including downtown Charleston around times of high tide through Thursday.

Coastal flooding — Minor to moderate impacts during each high tide cycle through Wednesday. Major impacts are possible along the South Carolina coast around the time of the Thursday morning high tide.

Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents through Thursday and high surf and elevated tides will produce some beach erosion around times of high tide

What to expect in central South Carolina

Wind — 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 73 mph, near hurricane strength. Tree damage and power outages are possible.

Rain — 2-4 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Minor to Moderate flooding also is possible.

Tornado — Increasing threat of isolated tornadoes. The highest threat remains in the eastern Midlands.

What to expect in the Upstate

Wind — Gusts near tropical storm strength of 39 mph.

Rain — 2 to 4 inches. Flash flooding along and to the south of Interstate 85.

Tornado — Isolated tornadoes possible toward central South Carolina.

Our entire forecast area is now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch. All storm preparations should be completed by the end of the day. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/DvvATxyvom — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 10, 2018

The eye of the storm came ashore near Mexico Beach on the Florida Panhandle at 1 p.m. Wednesday as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.

It was the first Category 4 storm on record to make landfall on the Panhandle and the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States in October.

It was just 2 mph shy of the Category 5 strength of the deadliest storms.

"Heavy rainfall from Michael could produce life-threatening flash flooding from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region into portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeast Virginia," said National Hurricane Center specialist Jack Beven.

Isolated tornadoes are possible, particularly along the coast. Dangerous surf and coastal flooding is expected.

Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson on Tuesday night called the satellite signature of the storm jaw dropping. Weather Underground is a private forecasting company.

"Landfall will be only the start of Michael’s expected multi-state rampage. As it accelerates to the northeast, Michael will bring tropical-storm-force winds much further inland than usual for a typical landfalling hurricane," said Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters.

"These will be capable of downing trees and power lines in deadly fashion across a vast swath of southern Georgia into South Carolina and even North Carolina. Power outages will affect hundreds of thousands of people," he said.

The storm could "trigger flash floods, especially where soil is saturated in the wake of Hurricane Florence and other rains of recent weeks," Henson said.