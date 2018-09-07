Florence weakened overnight to a tropical storm, torn apart by shearing winds. But it is still expected to regain the strength of a powerful hurricane and could make landfall anywhere from South Carolina north, forecasters and computer runs indicate.
The storm on Friday morning had 65 mph winds and had closed to within 1,000 miles of both Bermuda and the Southeast coast. Florence had slowed to 7 mph and computer runs suggested Thursday is the earliest landfall could occur. A National Hurricane specialist repeated cautions about the unpredictable path of this storm in the shifting air pressure currents that are steering it.
"There is still very large uncertainty in Florence's track," said specialist David Zelinsky, adding it is still too soon to say what impact the storm might have in the East Coast.
The high surf pushed up by a tropical storm or hurricane is expected to begin to pound South Carolina this weekend and the risk of dangerous rip currents will rise with it.
Behind Florence, two more storms are emerging off Africa in the tropical Atlantic and both are expected to be tropical storms or worse by Tuesday. What happens with Florence could decide whether they track toward the outer Caribbean islands and potentially the Southeast, forecasters said.