Hurricane Florence kept weakening Thursday, down to a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds. Forecasters watched for an expected turn toward the west and the East Coast.

The new "cone" of areas where the storm could head was adjusted to include the waters off South Carolina. But computer model forecast runs continued to suggest the storm will make landfall farther north, if at all. The storm on Thursday morning was still more than 1,000 miles away from Bermuda or the East Coast.

By Sunday, the storm is expected to turn again more to the north — and that would be the telling turn for where the hurricane is going. By Tuesday it's expected to resurge in strength as it enters warmer Gulf Stream waters. Landfall would be expected Wednesday or later.

NOAA planned to start Hurricane Hunter flights into the storm on Monday, to provide more exacting data of its potnetial course and strength.

"Given the large uncertainty at these time ranges, it is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week," said Hurricane Center specialist David Zelinsky said Thursday. But the first of its storm waves will begin hitting the Southeast coast this weekend, bringing the risk of powerful rip currents and life threatening surf, he said.

Florence strengthened from a tropical storm Tuesday morning to a monster Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds by Wednesday evening, in what Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson called "one of the most unexpected and striking cases of rapid intensification seen over the open Atlantic in recent years."

Weather Underground is a private forecasting company.

"There remains a great deal of uncertainty over the specifics of Florence’s track next week, but there are increasing signs that it could draw near enough to the U.S. East Coast to bring multiple days of pounding waves and swells, and an East Coast landfall is well within the realm of possibility," Henson said.