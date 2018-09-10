Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane at midday Monday.

By noon, the hurricane blew winds near 130 mph, capable of devastating damage, and was continuing to get rapidly stronger, according to a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft crew.

Little had changed as far as its predicted track toward South and North Carolina.

Florence was about 1,000 miles southeast of Charleston.

National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake warned that damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding are likely along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina.

"With low shear and no dry air, Florence is in a near-ideal environment to intensify into a 150-mph hurricane within 48 hours," said Mark Malsick, the severe weather liaison with the S.C. Climate Office.

Malsick said the current expectation was Florence would make landfall somewhere near Wilmington before sunrise on Friday with winds as strong as 120 mph.

11 AM Major Hurricane #Florence: It is important not to focus on the exact forecast track as average NHC errors at days 4 and 5 are about 140 and 180 n mi, respectively, and dangerous hazards will extend well away from the center. Details: https://t.co/WPvqzSaeVq #gawx #chswx pic.twitter.com/7m3JdNMxbr — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 10, 2018

If that track holds, the Charleston area north could experience at least tropical storm force winds of 40 mph and gusts near hurricane strength, Malsick said. From Horry County north would see hurricane force winds.

In South Carolina, inland countries on a line from Charleston to Rock Hill could see 6 to 10 inches of rain.

The rapid intensification of Florence on Monday was historic, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow. Only Hurricane Umberto in 2007 did anything like that at that latitude.

Only three hurricanes in recent history reached South Carolina as a Category 4 storm: Hugo in 1989, Gracie in 1959 and Hazel in 1954, according to the Climate Office.

The overall size of Florence is shaping up to spin hurricane or tropical force winds over a span bigger than Hugo, which covered an area about as large as the state of South Carolina.

NOAA hurricane hunter planes and other equipment were being deployed to get a finer read on just what this storm might do. The federal agency planned to start issuing storm surge and hurricane watches as of Tuesday.

In Charleston, the National Weather Service office said the storm is expected to approach the Southeast coastline by late Thursday morning as at least a Category 3.

"Although the latest National Hurricane Center forecast continues to favor a land-falling hurricane near the southern North Carolina coast, much of South Carolina remains under the cone of uncertainty. Further track shifts are possible and should be closely monitored, since small westward shifts will significantly change local impacts," the Weather Service advisory said.

Overnight, runs by one of the main computer models tugged Florence a bit farther south, but based on other runs the National Hurricane Center did not adjust its forecast track. The area of possible landfall stretches from most of South Carolina to Virginia.

No matter where the storm goes, the risk of rip currents is rising along with the surf along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts, the advisory noted.

Once inland, the storm is expected to stall, dropping flooding rain across a wide region.

"This is setting up for a 13-to-18 feet storm surge with torrential rainfalls producing a prolonged catastrophic flooding event accompanied by highly destructive winds," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the private company WeatherFlow.

Lisa Sharrard, an insurance agent and owner of U.S. Flood Solutions in Columbia, has worked in floodplain management and flood insurance in various capacities for decades. She said if Hurricane Florence slows down once it makes landfall, that's probably going to mean hours and hours of continuous rain.

Even if the storm moves past South Carolina and hits North Carolina, so much rainfall could eventually cause flooding downstream as the excess water makes its way through South Carolina's rivers and streams.

"When that watershed fills up in North Carolina, about four or five days later we’ll get the boomerang effect where water comes back down through South Carolina," she said.

Most municipalities and counties along the coastal portions of South Carolina were offering free sandbags by Monday. Contact your local government for more information.

"Interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence," said Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown. Get preparations in place and follow the guidance of local officials, Brown said echoing the advice of emergency managers across South Carolina.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland, and damaging hurricane-force winds. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts," Brown said.

Abigail Darlington contributed to this report.